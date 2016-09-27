USF Bull’s Bistro event sell out for 2016

A new tapas-style dining event at University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee’s Culinary Innovation Lab has sold out for the rest of the year.
The Bulls Bistro dining events debuted Sept. 8 in Lakewood Ranch and the remaining Bulls Bistros, scheduled Oct. 13, Oct. 27, Nov. 3 and Nov. 17, sold out as well.
“Positive word has certainly traveled fast, which is a good sign,” College of Hospitality & Tourism Leadership Instructor Joe Askren said in a statement. “Our instructors and students are enthusiastic about the success and are confident we can deliver on the challenge.”
The event is the creation of Patrick Moreo, the new dean of the college. Moreo launched the Bulls Bistro to reach out to the local community and help USFSM instructors and students showcase their culinary abilities.
The college is considering another round of Bulls Bistros for the spring semester and will post ticket and scheduling information as soon as that decision has been made.
Meghin Delaney: 941-745-7081, @MeghinDelaney
