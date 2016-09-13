Minding Your Mind speaker to address Boys & Girls Clubs in Manatee

A peer-to-peer speaker from Minding Your Mind will address the Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County this year.
Drew Bergman will share his struggles with mental illness and how he manages his mental health now. He will speak at three different Boys & Girls Clubs sites on Thursday and Friday.
“Minding Your Mind’s mission is to reduce the stigma of mental illness among adolescents, teens and young adults through education, which includes our peer-to-peer speaker program,” Dan Austin, director of outreach, Minding Your Mind-Florida, said in a statement. “One-in-five young people will suffer from anxiety, depression, self-harm, substance abuse or suicide ideation. Too many teens silently suffer with mental health issues and probably don’t even know it.”
Bergman is a college student and professionally trained speaker who shares with students his personal journey through stress, anxiety and depression during his teen years and how those around him played a role in helping him through those difficult experiences. His presentation is titled, “Is Your Invisible Backpack Weighing You Down?”
“Healthy lifestyles is one of our focus areas at the Clubs,” Dawn Stanhope, President of Boys & Girls Clubs of Manatee County, said in a statement. “It is important to give our young people a safe place where they can share their challenges, free of judgment or ridicule. For our Club members, the Minding Your Mind presentation is a great platform to emphasize the importance of taking care of your mind, body and spirit.”
For more information call 761-2582 or visit www.bgcmanatee.org or www.facebook.com/BoysGirlsClubsManatee.
