New College, USF Sarasota-Manatee police chief appointed chair of Florida Police Chiefs Association committee

Michael Kessie, the chief of the campus police department for both New College of Florida and University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee, has been appointed chair of the university/education committee of the Florida Police Chiefs Associations.
In his role as chair, Kessie also facilitates the education group’s meetings at the two annual FPCA conferences and other communication between members during the year.
“I am very honored to be selected by FPCA President Butch Arenal and hope to communicate the needs and concerns of the K-12 and higher education group to the leadership of the FPCA,” Kessie said in a statement.
The appointment is for one year and is subject to reappointment annually. The FPCA has nearly 1,000 members, including more than 300 department chiefs, state, county, and federal law enforcement partners, retired officers and private-sector supporters.
The university/education committee includes members from all 12 State University System campuses as well as members from private and community colleges and from K-12 schools.
As chief of the campus police department, Kessie supervises 12 sworn law enforcement officers and six civilian employees.
Kessie has been a law enforcement officer for 37 years and has been with the campus police department since 2004. He also served for two years with the Manatee County’s Sheriff’s Office and for 23 years as deputy chief of operations with an Indiana police department.
He is a graduate of Indiana University and the Southern Police Institute’s Command Officer Development School. Kessie also serves as chair of Sarasota Technical College’s Law Enforcement Advisory Board.
