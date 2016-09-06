All About the Children

September 6, 2016 4:38 PM

Palmetto High School investigating photo of burning Manatee jersey

All About the Children by Meghin Delaney

Education blog by reporter Meghin Delaney

By Meghin Delaney

mdelaney@bradenton.com

Manatee

A photo of a burning Manatee High School football jersey that surfaced on social media after the Monday football game against Palmetto High School is under investigation.

The photo was brought to the school’s attention on Monday night, principal Carl Auckerman said Tuesday. School officials —along with the school resource officer, a Palmetto Police Department officer who works at the school — are working to determine where the photo originated from and who may be responsible for it.

“The SRO is taking a look at it,” Auckerman said.

A photo of the image circulating online shows a burning school jersey and a caption containing a four-letter expletive before the word “Manatee.”

Auckerman said it was still too early to determine what type of punishment the students involved may face.

“That’s hard to say at this point,” he said.

Meghin Delaney: 941-745-7081, @MeghinDelaney

Related content

All About the Children

Comments

Videos

Hillary Clinton arrives at rally in USF

View more video

About All About the Children

@MeghinDelaney

All About the Children is a blog by Bradenton Herald education reporter Meghin Delaney sharing news and tidbits from the schools and students in the Manatee County School District. Got an achievement or event to share? Email Meghin at mdelaney@bradenton.com.

Editor's Choice Videos