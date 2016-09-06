Palmetto High School investigating photo of burning Manatee jersey

A photo of a burning Manatee High School football jersey that surfaced on social media after the Monday football game against Palmetto High School is under investigation.
The photo was brought to the school’s attention on Monday night, principal Carl Auckerman said Tuesday. School officials —along with the school resource officer, a Palmetto Police Department officer who works at the school — are working to determine where the photo originated from and who may be responsible for it.
“The SRO is taking a look at it,” Auckerman said.
A photo of the image circulating online shows a burning school jersey and a caption containing a four-letter expletive before the word “Manatee.”
Auckerman said it was still too early to determine what type of punishment the students involved may face.
“That’s hard to say at this point,” he said.
