Police reports for April 22

Bradenton
First Ave. W., 3200 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 15.
First St. E., 700 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 11.
First St. W., 1200 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 15.
Sixth Ave. W., 100 block. Driving without a valid license. April 12.
Sixth Ave. W., 100 block. Driving without a valid license. April 12.
Sixth Ave. W., 300 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 11.
Sixth Ave. W., 300 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 12.
Sixth St. W., 900 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 12.
Sixth St. W., 1000 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 16.
Seventh St. W., 1900 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 9.
Eighth Ave. W., 1100 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 11.
Eighth St. W., 300 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 9.
Ninth Ave. E., 900 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 12.
Ninth St. W., 300 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. April 16.
Ninth St. W., 2100 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 17.
10th St. E., 1900 block. Domestic disturbance. April 10.
10th St. W., 1100 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 10.
11th St. Ct. W., 100 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 10.
12th Ave. W., 600 block. Violation of injunction. April 16.
12th Ave. W., 2100 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 11.
12th St. W., 300 block. Trespassing. April 12.
13th Ave. E., 1900 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 12.
13th St. W., 1800 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 16.
14th St. W., 200 block. Domestic disturbance. April 10.
14th St. W., 900 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. April 17.
14th St. W., 900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 17.
14th St. W., 900 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 12.
14th St. W., 900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 11.
14th St. W., 1200 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. April 11.
14th St. W., 1900 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 17.
15th St. E., 800 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 15.
15th St. W., 900 block. Battery. April 12.
17th St. W., 600 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 11.
17th St. W., 1300 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 11.
20th Ave. W., 2500 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 17.
21st Pl. E., 600 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 16.
21st St. E., 900 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 17.
22nd Pl. E., 600 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 11.
25th Ave. W., 500 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 15.
25th St. E., 1200 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 17.
27th Ave. W., 900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 15.
43rd St. W., 4300 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 16.
47th St. W., 4500 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 16.
51st St. W., 4800 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 15.
53rd St. E., 900 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 16.
63rd St. W., 2900 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 12.
Ballard Park Dr., 1500 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 12.
Cambridge Dr., 3600 block. Battery. April 15.
Cortez Road. W., 4200 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 16.
Cortez Road. W., 4200 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 17.
Cortez Road. W., 4300 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 11.
Fishermans Dr., 5500 block. Violation of injunction. April 11.
Manatee Ave. E., 1500 block. Driving without a valid license. April 12.
Manatee Ave. W., 2900 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 11.
Manatee Ave. W., 7400 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 12.
Oakleaf Blvd., 1000 block. Traffic offense. April 12.
Oxford Dr., 2700 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 11.
Riverview Blvd., 2800 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 16.
US41 N., 1700 block. Trespassing. April 11.
Palmetto
Third Ave. E., 900 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 13.
Third Ave. W., 1600 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. April 14.
Third St. Cir. E., 1500 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 13.
Sixth Ave. Dr. W., 1100 block. Battery. April 16.
Eighth Ave. W., 400 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 9.
Ninth Ave. E., 900 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 13.
10th St. E., 500 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 12.
10th St. E., 500 block. Armed robbery. Suspect arrested. April 15.
10th St. E., 700 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 13.
10th St. E., 700 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 12.
11th St. W., 400 block. Domestic disturbance. April 13.
17th St. W., 500 block. Battery. April 13.
17th St. W., 1200 block. Battery. April 13.
17th St. W., 1200 block. Domestic disturbance. April 9.
18th Ave. W., 1600 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 15.
US41 N., Unit block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 16.
US41 N., 200 block. Domestic disturbance. April 13.
US41 N., 1200 block. Traffic offense. April 15.
US41 N., 1700 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 12.
US41 N., 3500 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. April 14.
Manatee County
E10
Fifth St. E., 4100 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 9.
15th St. E., 1400 block. Driving without a valid license. April 5.
15th St. E., 3100 block. Aggravated assault. March 31.
16th St. E., 3400 block. Domestic disturbance. April 1.
26th Ave. E., 2000 block. Battery. April 2.
30th Ave. E., 300 block. Animal bite. April 1.
31st Ave. E., 800 block. Battery. April 7.
32nd Ave. E., 2200 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 29.
33rd Ave. Dr. E., 2600 block. Domestic disturbance. April 5.
E20
15th St. E., 5600 block. Trespassing. April 4.
51st Ave. E., 2600 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 4.
51st Ave. E., 2600 block. Aggravated assault. March 21.
53rd Ave. E., 1500 block. Uttering. April 2.
53rd Ave. E., 1600 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. April 3.
55th Ave. Cir. E., 1600 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 3.
E30
67th Ave. W., 500 block. Domestic disturbance. April 6.
E40
13th Ave. E., 5700 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 31.
45th St. E., 3500 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 31.
65th St. Ne., 100 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 4.
67th St. Cir. E., 600 block. Trespassing. April 6.
Alpine Cir., 6400 block. Battery. April 5.
SR 64 E., 6200 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 2.
SR 64 E., 6200 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. April 4.
SR 64 E., 6200 block. Trespassing. Feb. 14.
E50
51st St. E., 5200 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 24.
52nd Pl. E., 7300 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 5.
53rd Ave. E., 2900 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. April 4.
53rd Ave. E., 2900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 30.
54th Dr. E., 3200 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 6.
Cedar Hollow Cir., 7100 block. Domestic disturbance. April 9.
SR 70 E., 6300 block. Uttering. April 4.
E60
Cooper Creek Blvd., 8200 block. Trespassing. April 6.
N10
First Ave. E., 2500 block. Animal bite. April 4.
Second Ave. W., 2300 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 9.
44th St. Ct. W., 300 block. Uttering. March 30.
N20
24th Ave. E., 1900 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 6.
27th Ct. E., 2800 block. Domestic disturbance. April 7.
36th Ave. E., 6700 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 1.
93rd Ct. E., 2800 block. Battery. April 4.
N30
50th Ave. Cir. E., 7100 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 4.
Crowns Ct., 8500 block. Trespassing. April 6.
N40
Golden Eye Glen, 6300 block. Battery. April 2.
Panther Loop, 22200 block. Aggravated assault. March 28.
Polo Trl., 17000 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 4.
SR 64 E., 16500 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 6.
N70
87th St. E., 5100 block. Trespassing. March 30.
Beacon Harbour Loop, 200 block. Domestic disturbance. April 4.
Upper Manatee River Road., 11300 block. Domestic disturbance. April 7.
N80
Natures Way, 8100 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 9.
Ranch Lake Blvd., 5800 block. Aggravated assault. April 2.
River Club Blvd., 6200 block. Battery. April 4.
Town Center PkWay, 7700 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 5.
W10
First St. W., 3500 block. Trespassing. April 6.
14th St. W., 3200 block. Domestic disturbance. April 4.
14th St. W., 3700 block. Trespassing. March 30.
17th Ave. W., 3200 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 4.
18th St. W., 4300 block. Domestic disturbance. April 5.
18th St. W., 4300 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 6.
26th Ave. W., 2300 block. Trespassing. April 5.
26th St. W., 3300 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 3.
32nd St. W., 4300 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. April 4.
33rd Ave. W., 2700 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 5.
Cortez Road. W., 300 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 5.
Cortez Road. W., 400 block. Trespassing. April 6.
Cortez Road. W., 2400 block. Trespassing. April 4.
Manatee Ave., 1100 block. Uttering. March 14.
W20
14th St. W., 5100 block. Domestic disturbance. April 5.
14th St. W., 5100 block. Domestic disturbance. April 4.
15th St. E., 5100 block. Trespassing. April 4.
19th St. W., 4700 block. Violation of injunction. March 30.
26th St. W., 4500 block. Domestic disturbance. April 6.
26th St. W., 4500 block. Domestic disturbance. April 6.
26th St. W., 4500 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 23.
30th St. W., 5100 block. Violation of injunction. April 3.
30th St. W., 5100 block. Trespassing. April 4.
46th Ave. W., 2500 block. Battery. April 5.
50th Ave. Dr. W., 1100 block. Aggravated assault. April 7.
51st Ave. W., 2200 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 31.
Cortez Road. W., 800 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 4.
Orlando Ave., 900 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 3.
W30
Second St. W., 5400 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 3.
Fifth St. W., 6000 block. Armed robbery. Suspect arrested. March 30.
Seventh St. E., 5700 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 2.
Eighth St. Ct. W., 5400 block. Battery. April 2.
14th St. W., 5400 block. Battery. April 3.
15th St. E., 5700 block. Trespassing. April 3.
15th St. E., 5700 block. Trespassing. April 3.
15th St. E., 5900 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 6.
53rd Ave. E., 800 block. Aggravated assault. March 31.
53rd Ave. W., 400 block. Aggravated assault. April 4.
57th Ave. E., 1400 block. Battery. April 4.
57th Ave. W., 1000 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. April 3.
61st Ave. E., 600 block. Armed robbery. Suspect arrested. March 29.
W40
14th St. W., 5300 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 1.
14th St. W., 5700 block. Battery. April 3.
14th St. W., 6000 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 4.
14th St. W., 6200 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 4.
14th St. W., 6300 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 4.
14th St. W., 6500 block. Domestic disturbance. April 6.
14th St. W., 6800 block. Uttering. March 30.
15th St. W., 5700 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 3.
15th St. W., 5800 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 4.
18th St. W., 5500 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 5.
24th St. W., 5700 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 1.
34th St. W., 6000 block. Battery. April 3.
34th St. W., 6100 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 6.
53rd Ave. W., 3500 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. April 4.
Harvard Ave., 2000 block. Domestic disturbance. April 6.
W50
51st Dr. W., 3900 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 4.
75th St. W., 3900 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 5.
75th St. W., 3900 block. Domestic disturbance. April 5.
79th St. W., 4300 block. Domestic disturbance. April 7.
Cortez Road. W., 7100 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 5.
W60
37th St. W., 1200 block. Violation of injunction. April 5.
75th St. N.W., 600 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 4.
107th Ct. W., 300 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. March 30.
Manatee Ave. W., 6900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 5.
Riverview Blvd., 4500 block. Aggravated assault. April 2.
Comments