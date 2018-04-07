Police reports for April 8

Bradenton
First St. E., 700 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 2.
Fifth St. W., 1200 block. Aggravated assault. April 1.
Fifth St. W., 2000 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 30.
Sixth Ave. E., 1900 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 2.
Sixth Ave. W., 300 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 3.
Eighth Ave. Dr. W., 600 block. Battery. April 2.
Eighth Ave. W., 2200 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 3.
10th Ave. E., 600 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 28.
12th Ave. E., 100 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 1.
13th Ave. E., 1900 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 31.
13th Ave. W., 1000 block. Aggravated assault. March 28.
14th St. W., 300 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 2.
14th St. W., 900 block. Trespassing. April 3.
14th St. W., 900 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 29.
14th St. W., 1700 block. Battery. March 28.
14th St. W., 1800 block. Traffic offense. Suspect arrested. March 28.
14th St. W., 2200 block. Traffic offense. March 29.
15th Ave. W., 1600 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 29.
16th Ave. E., 1900 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 2.
16th Ave. E., 2100 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 29.
16th Ave. W., 900 block. Traffic offense. Suspect arrested. March 29.
16th St. E., 1500 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 29.
16th St. W., 1100 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 29.
17th Ave. W., 300 block. Traffic offense. April 3.
17th Ave. W., 700 block. Aggravated assault. April 2.
18th Ave. Dr. W., 1400 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 2.
18th Ave. W., 1300 block. Traffic offense. Suspect arrested. March 30.
18th Ave. W., 1700 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 3.
19th Ave. W., 1000 block. Uttering. April 2.
19th St., 1500 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 30.
21st Way E., 600 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 3.
22nd Ave. W., 800 block. Driving without a valid license. April 1.
23rd Ave. W., 3000 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 3.
25th Ave. E., 100 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 31.
26th Ave. W., 300 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 2.
46th St. W., 3300 block. Trespassing. March 29.
59th St. W., 2800 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 30.
Cortez Road. W., 4300 block. Driving without a valid license. March 31.
Cortez Road. W., 4900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 2.
Cortez Road. W., 5300 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 2.
Cortez Road. W., 6200 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 30.
Ironwood Cir., 4400 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 30.
Manatee Ave. W., 700 block. Driving without a valid license. April 3.
Manatee Ave. W., 900 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 2.
Manatee Ave. W., 3000 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 29.
Manatee Ave. W., 6300 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 28.
Martin Luther King Ave. W., 400 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 3.
Martin Luther King Ave. E., 1800 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 30.
Norwich Dr., 3100 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 2.
Pinebrook Cir., 3700 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 30.
River Trace Cir., 2700 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 2.
Riverfront Blvd., 100 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 31.
Sand Gables Trl., 2400 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 29.
SR64 E., 4800 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 2.
SR64 E., 4900 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 2.
Waterfront Dr., 100 block. Battery. April 2.
Palmetto
Second Ave. W., 1100 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 29.
Second Ave. W., 1400 block. Battery. April 1.
Fifth St. W., 1800 block. Battery. March 31.
Sixth St. W., 1300 block. Domestic disturbance. March 29.
Seventh St. W., 700 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 31.
Eighth Ave. W., 700 block. Weapon violation. March 31.
Eighth Ave. W., 900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 1.
Eighth Ave. W., 1000 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 27.
Eighth Ave. W., 1100 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 28.
Eighth Ave. W., 1100 block. Trespassing. April 1.
Eighth Ave. W., 1200 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 31.
Eighth St. Dr. W., 200 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 28.
Ninth St. W., 1600 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 28.
10th St. E., 400 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 26.
10th St. E., 500 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 31.
10th St. E., 700 block. Driving without a valid license. March 27.
10th St. W., 200 block. Domestic disturbance. March 31.
11th Ave. W., 1200 block. Domestic disturbance. March 29.
11th St. Ct. W., 600 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 28.
11th St. W., 400 block. Battery. March 31.
12th Ave. W., 500 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 28.
12th Ave. W., 1000 block. Domestic disturbance. April 1.
12th Ave. W., 1400 block. Domestic disturbance. March 29.
12th St. W., 1200 block. Domestic disturbance. March 27.
14th St. Dr. W., 2400 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 29.
17th St. E., 500 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 1.
Bus41 N., 2600 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 29.
Bahia Dr., 100 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 28.
Edessa Dr., Unit block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 31.
Indiana St., Unit block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 28.
US41 N., 200 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 29.
Manatee County
E10
First St. E., 3800 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 12.
Sixth St. E., 2600 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 16.
Ninth St. E., 2300 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 25.
Ninth St. E., 4200 block. Trespassing. March 21.
11th St. Ct. E., 3000 block. Battery. March 20.
12th St. Ct. E., 3200 block. Battery. March 18.
15th St. E., 3400 block. Battery. March 19.
19th St. E., 3600 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 12.
28th Ave. E., 700 block. Domestic disturbance. March 21.
28th Ave. W., 800 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. March 28.
30th Ave. E., 1800 block. Trespassing. March 18.
33rd Ave. Dr. E., 600 block. Battery. March 23.
33rd Ave. E., 400 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 21.
33rd Ave. E., 400 block. Domestic disturbance. March 23.
33rd Ave. E., 400 block. Battery. Feb. 28.
34th Ave. Dr. E., 200 block. Domestic disturbance. March 21.
36th Ave. E., 1800 block. Animal bite. March 21.
37th Ave. E., 1200 block. Domestic disturbance. March 18.
E20
15th St. E., 6200 block. Domestic disturbance. March 18.
19th St. E., 4900 block. Battery. March 23.
49th Ave. E., 2000 block. Battery. March 27.
49th Dr. E., 2600 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 24.
E30
64th Ave. W., 500 block. Battery. March 25.
65th Ave. Dr. W., 800 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 25.
65th Ave. E., 800 block. Aggravated assault. March 22.
E40
Fourth Ave. Ne., 6600 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 18.
67th St. Cir. E., 600 block. Trespassing. March 17.
67th St. Cir. E., 600 block. Trespassing. March 18.
SR64 E., 6200 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. March 12.
E50
31st Ct. E., 5700 block. Violation of injunction. March 24.
51st Ave. E., 2700 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 24.
53rd Ave. E., 2900 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 16.
53rd Ave. E., 2900 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 18.
56th Ave. Ter. E., 4400 block. Uttering. Feb. 20.
Office Park Blvd., 5200 block. Uttering. March 20.
Sanibel Way, 4400 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 13.
SR70 E., 6500 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 15.
E60
Plantation Cir., 7600 block. Domestic disturbance. March 25.
N10
First Ave. E., 2100 block. Weapon violation. March 19.
Third Ave. W., 1900 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 23.
12th St. W., 100 block. Battery. March 23.
45th St. E., 300 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 23.
77th St. E., 500 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 27.
Bayshore Road., 5600 block. Domestic disturbance. March 20.
Tampa Bay Way, 600 block. Battery. March 21.
US41 N., 4500 block. Battery. March 20.
N20
11th Ave. E., 2200 block. Domestic disturbance. March 25.
21st St. E., 900 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 27.
24th Ave. E., 2500 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 18.
N30
69th St. E., 7300 block. Battery. March 9.
Moccasin Wallow Road., 6000 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. March 26.
N40
14th St. W., 5600 block. Battery. March 24.
Del Webb Blvd., 6900 block. Battery. March 24.
N70
Fourth Ave. E., 11600 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 24.
Chatum Light Rn., 7100 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Feb. 17.
Reagan Dairy Trl., 10100 block. Domestic disturbance. March 26.
River Heritage Blvd., 700 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 20.
N80
Exchange Way, 6100 block. Battery. March 20.
Misty Wood Ave., 8100 block. Animal bite. March 22.
Rosefinch Ct., 6200 block. Domestic disturbance. March 25.
W10
14th St. W., 2600 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 15.
14th St. W., 2800 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 26.
14th St. W., 3700 block. Domestic disturbance. March 25.
14th St. W., 3900 block. Driving without a valid license. March 25.
19th St. W., 3400 block. Battery. March 25.
26th Ave. W., 2400 block. Battery. March 12.
26th St. W., 3400 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 20.
28th Ave. W., 600 block. Aggravated assault. March 12.
39th Ave. W., 1000 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 26.
301 Blvd. W., 100 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 11.
301 Blvd. W., 300 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 18.
301 Blvd. W., 300 block. Trespassing. March 25.
Cortez Road. W., 3200 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 19.
W20
Ninth St. E., 5000 block. Domestic disturbance. March 25.
14th St. W., 4800 block. Violation of injunction. March 15.
20th St. W., 5200 block. Weapon violation. March 19.
24th St. W., 5000 block. Domestic disturbance. March 18.
26th St. W., 4500 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 18.
34th St. W., 4700 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. March 19.
47th Ave. E., 1000 block. Aggravated assault. March 20.
51st Ave. Dr. W., 3200 block. Battery. March 11.
51st Ave. E., 900 block. Domestic disturbance. March 25.
51st Ave. E., 1200 block. Battery. March 25.
51st Ave. Plz. W., 700 block. Domestic disturbance. March 25.
51st Ave. Plz. W., 900 block. Battery. March 22.
Cortez Road. W., 1600 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 24.
W30
Fourth St. E., 5800 block. Battery. March 17.
Sixth St. Ct. E., 5600 block. Battery. March 15.
Seventh St. Ct. E., 5700 block. Trespassing. March 19.
10th St. Ct. E., 5800 block. Battery. March 26.
11th St. Ct. E., 5600 block. Battery. March 20.
12th St. E., 5900 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 26.
12th St. E., 6100 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 18.
13th St. E., 5500 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 26.
14th St. W., 5400 block. Trespassing. March 16.
54th Ave. W., 1200 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 26.
56th Ave. E., 800 block. Domestic disturbance. March 21.
59th Ave. Dr. W., 500 block. Armed robbery. Suspect arrested. March 16.
61st Ave. E., 300 block. Aggravated assault. March 10.
63rd Ave. E., 1300 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 24.
W40
14th St. W., 5900 block. Trespassing. March 26.
14th St. W., 6100 block. Aggravated assault. March 23.
14th St. W., 6100 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 25.
18th Ct. W., 5300 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 25.
21st St. W., 6900 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 21.
26th St. W., 6000 block. Trespassing. Feb. 27.
Barnard Road., 2900 block. Domestic disturbance. March 25.
Bayshore Gardens Pkwy., 2000 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 16.
W50
41st Ave. Cir. W., 8400 block. Battery. March 28.
52nd St. W., 4100 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 19.
101st St. W., 4500 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 27.
116th St. Ct. W., 3800 block. Domestic disturbance. March 23.
Cortez Road. W., 3500 block. Trespassing. Feb. 15.
Cortez Road. W., 6100 block. Trespassing. March 26.
W60
Ninth Ave. W., 4100 block. Battery. March 11.
49th St. N.W., 300 block. Trespassing. March 21.
71st St. N.W., 1000 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 18.
W90
Cortez Road. W., 200 block. Domestic disturbance. March 19.
