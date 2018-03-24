Police reports for March 25

Bradenton
First St. W., 1200 block. Battery. March 18.
First St. W., 1200 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 19.
Third Ave. W., 100 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 19.
Never miss a local story.
Third Ave. W., 1100 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 14.
Sixth Ave. W., 300 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 15.
Sixth St. W., 900 block. Aggravated assault. March 14.
Seventh St. Ct. W., 1200 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 18.
Eighth Ave. W., 400 block. Driving without a valid license. March 12.
Ninth St. E., 100 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 21.
Ninth St. E., 200 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 14.
Ninth St. W., 800 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 20.
Ninth St. W., 1400 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 19.
10th St. E., 500 block. Battery. March 13.
10th St. E., 700 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 14.
12th Ave. E., 100 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 20.
12th Ave. W., 300 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 15.
12th Ave. W., 1800 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 17.
12th St. W., 200 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. March 17.
14th St. W., 1500 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 20.
14th St. W., 1800 block. Trespassing. March 16.
14th St. W., 2600 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 20.
14th St. W., 2600 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 20.
17th Ave. W., 700 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 20.
17th Ave. W., 1400 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 16.
17th Ave. W., 1800 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 15.
17th Ave. W., 1800 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 20.
17th St. W., 1200 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 13.
18th Ave. W., 1900 block. Battery. March 17.
18th St. E., 800 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 21.
19th Ave. W., 2700 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 17.
19th St. W., 1400 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Feb. 28.
20th St. W., 1300 block. Battery. March 17.
24th St. E., 900 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 15.
25th Ave. W., 900 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 14.
26th St. W., 1800 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 17.
33rd Ave. Dr. W., 5500 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 19.
45th Ave. W., 4400 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 14.
49th Ave. W., 4800 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 14.
Barcarrota Blvd., 1300 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 20.
Cambridge Dr., 3600 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 17.
Manatee Ave. W., 600 block. Driving without a valid license. March 17.
Manatee Ave. W., 1000 block. Violation of injunction. March 16.
Manatee Ave. W., 2600 block. Driving without a valid license. March 15.
Manatee Ave. W., 6300 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 14.
SR 64 E., 3500 block. Driving without a valid license. March 16.
Virginia Dr., 600 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 18.
Palmetto
Second Ave. W., 1400 block. Trespassing. March 19.
Third Ave. W., 700 block. Battery. March 18.
Fourth Ave. W., 2000 block. Battery. March 18.
Fifth Ave. W., 1900 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 15.
Fifth St. W., 1000 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 15.
Seventh St. W., 500 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 18.
Eighth Ave. W., 500 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 18.
Eighth Ave. W., 900 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. March 17.
Eighth Ave. W., 1100 block. Driving without a valid license. March 18.
Eighth Ave. W., 1800 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 14.
Ninth St. E., 200 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 12.
10th Ave. W., 600 block. Driving without a valid license. March 16.
10th St. E., 600 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 16.
10th St. W., 500 block. Domestic disturbance. March 15.
11th Ave. W., 900 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 17.
15th St. W., 200 block. Domestic disturbance. March 18.
16th St. W., 300 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 15.
Dr Martin Luther King, 1200 block. Domestic disturbance. March 17.
Haben Blvd., 900 block. Traffic offense. March 17.
Riverside Dr., 1000 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 15.
US41 N., 200 block. Driving without a valid license. March 16.
Manatee County
E10
First St. E., 1700 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 4.
First St. E., 1700 block. Trespassing. March 4.
First St. E., 3500 block. Battery. March 7.
Fifth St. E., 3800 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 4.
Fifth St. E., 4000 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 2.
Ninth St. E., 3800 block. Battery. March 2.
16th St. E., 3500 block. Battery. March 2.
19th St. E., 3200 block. Domestic disturbance. March 3.
21st St. E., 3400 block. Trespassing. March 6.
26th Ave. E., 600 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 2.
33rd Ave. E., 1000 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 7.
36th Ave. E., 800 block. Armed robbery. Suspect arrested. March 2.
E20
15th St. E., 5600 block. Aggravated assault. March 1.
15th St. E., 5600 block. Trespassing. March 7.
18th St. E., 4500 block. Trespassing. March 7.
49th Dr. E., 2600 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 11.
53rd Ave. E., 1600 block. Trespassing. March 11.
E30
Waikiki Dr., 6400 block. Domestic disturbance. March 2.
E40
First Ave. E., 5600 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 2.
67th St. E., 200 block. Battery. March 4.
E50
33rd St. E., 5100 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 1.
53rd Ave. E., 2900 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 14.
53rd Ave. E., 2900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 8.
53rd Ave. E., 3000 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 5.
53rd Ave. E., 4200 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 4.
53rd Ave. E., 4500 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 2.
53rd Ave. E., 4500 block. Violation of injunction. March 7.
54th Dr. E., 3100 block. Aggravated assault. March 4.
65th Ter. E., 6700 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 2.
Lockwood Ridge Road., 5300 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. March 8.
N10
Sixth Ave. W., 3000 block. Domestic disturbance. March 11.
11th St. Ct. W., 100 block. Domestic disturbance. March 7.
21st St. E., 300 block. Domestic disturbance. March 10.
21st St. W., 300 block. Domestic disturbance. March 8.
44th St. Ct. W., 300 block. Domestic disturbance. March 10.
Bayshore Road., 8200 block. Battery. March 2.
Riverside Dr., 1000 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 5.
US41 N., 6200 block. Aggravated assault. March 8.
N20
Third Ave. E., 2700 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. March 2.
29th St. E., 900 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 3.
30th St. E., 400 block. Domestic disturbance. March 7.
87th St. E., 5100 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 4.
US41 N., 700 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. March 3.
N30
Devesta Loop, 6400 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 10.
Oak Mill Ter., 5800 block. Domestic disturbance. March 5.
N40
Deer Pointe Xing., 22300 block. Domestic disturbance. March 3.
N70
Hagle Park Road., 1200 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 1.
N80
85th St. Ct. E., 7200 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 4.
Hollybush Ter., 12300 block. Domestic disturbance. March 5.
Kingsmill Ct., 7000 block. Battery. March 6.
Linger Lodge Road., 8200 block. Domestic disturbance. March 3.
Meandering Way, 6600 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 2.
Willow Beck Ln., 6200 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 7.
W10
First St. W., 3000 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 5.
First St. W., 3600 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 7.
14th St. W., 2600 block. Aggravated assault. March 5.
14th St. W., 2600 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 1.
34th Ave. W., 1000 block. Domestic disturbance. March 3.
38th Ave. W., 2200 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 3.
301 Blvd. W., 600 block. Battery. March 2.
301 Blvd. W., 600 block. Domestic disturbance. March 2.
Cortez Road. W., 600 block. Trespassing. March 4.
Manatee Ave. W., 1100 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 1.
W20
14th St. W., 4600 block. Violation of injunction. March 8.
15th St. E., 5200 block. Domestic disturbance. March 10.
18th St. W., 4800 block. Domestic disturbance. March 4.
47th Ave. Dr. W., 100 block. Battery. March 3.
49th Ave. E., 1100 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 4.
49 B Ave. Dr. E., 600 block. Domestic disturbance. March 7.
50th Ave. Ter. W., 1000 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 8.
51st Ave. W., 500 block. Violation of injunction. March 1.
301 Blvd. E., 600 block. Domestic disturbance. March 3.
Cortez Road. W., 100 block. Trespassing. March 4.
Cortez Road. W., 600 block. Domestic disturbance. March 10.
Cortez Road. W., 2600 block. Aggravated assault. March 6.
Water Oak Dr., 5000 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 4.
W30
Sixth St. Ct. E., 5600 block. Domestic disturbance. March 4.
12th St. E., 6100 block. Domestic disturbance. March 3.
14th St. W., 6200 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 9.
57th Ave. E., 400 block. Trespassing. March 2.
57th Ave. E., 800 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 2.
57th Ave. E., 1400 block. Trespassing. March 4.
57th Ave. W., 400 block. Domestic disturbance. March 11.
60th Ave. Ter. W., 500 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 3.
61st Ave. E., 1300 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 2.
63rd Ave. E., 1100 block. Violation of injunction. March 4.
W40
14th St. W., 5300 block. Domestic disturbance. March 9.
14th St. W., 5600 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 11.
14th St. W., 5800 block. Trespassing. March 9.
14th St. W., 6200 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 7.
14th St. W., 6300 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 2.
23rd St. W., 5600 block. Trespassing. March 5.
26th St. W., 5400 block. Domestic disturbance. March 11.
53rd Ave. W., 4100 block. Domestic disturbance. March 3.
53rd Ave. W., 4200 block. Battery. March 3.
58th Ave. Dr. W., 2000 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 3.
Bayshore Gardens PkWay, 2500 block. Domestic disturbance. March 2.
Georgia Ave., 6600 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 4.
Lilli Way, 6000 block. Trespassing. March 7.
Sun Eagle Ln., 6300 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 7.
W50
40th Ave. W., 7500 block. Domestic disturbance. March 8.
45th St. W., 2700 block. Battery. March 4.
100th St. W., 4500 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 4.
Catalina Dr., 4000 block. Domestic disturbance. March 4.
Cortez Road. W., 5900 block. Trespassing. March 3.
Cortez Road. W., 7000 block. Battery. March 6.
Cortez Road. W., 7400 block. Domestic disturbance. March 5.
W60
10th Ave. Dr. W., 5500 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 7.
11th Ave. W., 3800 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 3.
22nd Ave. W., 7600 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 3.
55th St. W., 300 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 8.
59th St. N.W., 100 block. Battery. March 6.
59th St. W., 1000 block. Driving without a valid license. Feb. 22.
65th St. N.W., 1100 block. Domestic disturbance. March 8.
79th St. W., 2200 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 4.
King Fisher Road. W., 10400 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 7.
Comments