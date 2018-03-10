Police reports for March 11

Bradenton
First St. E., 700 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 6.
Sixth Ave. E., 1700 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 3.
Sixth Ave. W., 300 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 2.
Seventh Ave. E., 1000 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 6.
Seventh St. W., 2500 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 3.
Eighth St. E., 900 block. Aggravated assault. March 1.
Ninth Ave. W., 1700 block. Battery. March 5.
Ninth Ave. W., 4200 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Feb. 28.
Ninth St. W., 800 block. Traffic offense. Suspect arrested. March 6.
Ninth St. W., 900 block. Aggravated assault. March 6.
Ninth St. W., 2500 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 6.
11th Ave. E., 4300 block. Battery. March 6.
12th St. W., 400 block. Domestic disturbance. March 1.
12th St. W., 600 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 6.
12th St. W., 1000 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 3.
13th Ave. W., 700 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. March 4.
14th St. W., 900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 6.
14th St. W., 1500 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 1.
14th St. W., 1500 block. Battery. March 2.
14th St. W., 1700 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 3.
16th Ave. W., 1300 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 2.
17th Ave. W., 1300 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 2.
17th Ave. W., 1300 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 2.
17th St. E., 100 block. Battery. March 6.
18th St. W., 1100 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 1.
19th Ave. W., 1100 block. Aggravated assault. March 2.
19th St. Ct. E., 1200 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 2.
21st Ave. W., 500 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 3.
22nd Ave. W., 600 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 6.
23rd St. E., 200 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 2.
25th St. Ct. E., 700 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 6.
28th St. W., 1600 block. Trespassing. March 3.
29th St. E., 800 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 5.
29th St. E., 800 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 6.
32nd St. W., 1400 block. Battery. March 4.
53rd St. E., 900 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Feb. 28.
59th St. W., 3800 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Feb. 28.
59th St. W., 3800 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. March 2.
70th St. W., 1900 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 3.
Cortez Road. W., 4200 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 6.
Cortez Road. W., 5300 block. Larceny. Property stolen. March 5.
Heritage Ln., 2800 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 28.
Manatee Ave. W., 100 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. March 2.
Manatee Ave. W., 3300 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Feb. 28.
Martin Luther King Ave. W., 100 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. March 4.
Palmetto
First Ave. Dr. E., 800 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 28.
Seventh St. W., 500 block. Domestic disturbance. March 1.
11th St. Dr. W., 200 block. Burglary. Property stolen. March 1.
12th St. W., 400 block. Aggravated assault. Feb. 26.
14th St. W., 200 block. Battery. March 2.
17th St. E., 300 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Feb. 26.
17th St. W., 1200 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 27.
17th St. W., 1200 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Feb. 28.
22nd Ave. W., 1200 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 4.
Haben Blvd., 700 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Feb. 27.
Haskos Road., 1000 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Feb. 28.
SR55, 200 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 1.
US41 N., Unit block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Feb. 27.
Manatee County
E10
First St. E., 2300 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 10.
First St. E., 2300 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 12.
Fifth St. E., 3700 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Feb. 20.
Fifth St. E., 3800 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Feb. 23.
Sixth St. E., 2400 block. Animal bite. Feb. 10.
11th St. E., 3700 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 11.
15th St. E., 3000 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 16.
15th St. E., 3100 block. Violation of injunction. Feb. 16.
15th St. E., 3100 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 20.
18th St. E., 3700 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 20.
19th St. E., 3200 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 22.
19th St. E., 3700 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 23.
24th Ave. E., 300 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 15.
27th Ave. E., 1700 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 15.
28th Ave. E., 800 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 16.
30th Ave. E., 2100 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 20.
33rd Ave. E., 400 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 20.
34th Ave. Dr. E., 200 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Feb. 19.
37th Ave. E., 2200 block. Battery. Feb. 15.
E20
15th St. E., 5400 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 21.
15th St. E., 5600 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. Feb. 10.
17th St. E., 5700 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 19.
19th St. Ct. E., 4600 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. Feb. 19.
58th Ave. Cir. E., 2000 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. Feb. 20.
E30
13th St. Ct. E., 6400 block. Battery. Feb. 19.
14th St. E., 6300 block. Battery. Feb. 16.
63rd Ave. W., 600 block. Aggravated assault. Feb. 14.
64th Ave. Cir. E., 300 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 12.
64th Ave. Ter. W., 700 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 16.
64th Ave. Ter. W., 700 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 15.
E40
First Ave. Ne., 4300 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 19.
Second Ave. Ne., 4100 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 17.
26th Ave. E., 3200 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 17.
37th St. E., 4000 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 17.
38th Ter. E., 3100 block. Battery. Feb. 15.
45th St. E., 3700 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 19.
62nd St. Cir. E., 800 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Feb. 16.
67th St. Cir. E., 600 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 16.
67th St. Cir. E., 600 block. Battery. Feb. 15.
67th St. Cir. E., 600 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 10.
SR 64 E., 6200 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 15.
SR 64 E., 6300 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Feb. 20.
SR 64 E., 6400 block. Trespassing. Feb. 16.
E50
46th St. E., 5500 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 22.
51st Ave. E., 2700 block. Trespassing. Feb. 16.
53rd Ave. E., 2900 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 11.
53rd Ave. E., 2900 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 15.
53rd Ave. E., 3300 block. Trespassing. Feb. 16.
53rd Ave. E., 4200 block. Animal bite. Feb. 9.
55th Ave. Cir. E., 6100 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 19.
70th Ct. E., 6700 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 13.
Dover Dr. E., 4200 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 20.
Lincoln Road., 6500 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 19.
Sabal Key Dr., 4700 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 16.
SR 70 E., 6000 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 22.
SR 70 E., 7200 block. Aggravated assault. Feb. 15.
N10
First Ave. E., 1600 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 16.
First Ave. E., 2300 block. Aggravated assault. Feb. 10.
12th St. Ct. W., 100 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 20.
21st St. W., 300 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 21.
43rd St. Blvd. W., 300 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 13.
51st St. Ct. W., 300 block. Trespassing. Feb. 20.
71st St. E., 1200 block. Battery. Feb. 20.
71st St. E., 1500 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 19.
US19 N., 5200 block. Driving without a valid license. Feb. 16.
US41 N., 1700 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. Feb. 19.
N20
Third Ave. E., 2800 block. Aggravated assault. Feb. 21.
Fourth Ave. E., 2200 block. Trespassing. Feb. 20.
Eighth Ave. E., 2500 block. Battery. Feb. 11.
10th Ave. E., 2300 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 16.
14th St. E., 1000 block. Aggravated assault. Feb. 14.
18th St. E., 1900 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 23.
21st St. E., 900 block. Aggravated assault. Feb. 12.
21st St. E., 900 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 17.
26th St. Dr. E., 1200 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 16.
31st Pl. E., 4400 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 15.
33rd Dr. E., 5700 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 16.
33rd St. E., 3600 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 17.
35th Ave. Cir. E., 6300 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 15.
36th Ave. E., 6700 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 18.
77th St. E., 4500 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Feb. 14.
101st St. E., 3800 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 15.
US41 N., 4100 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. Feb. 18.
Willow Walk Dr., 3900 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 15.
N30
63rd Ct. E., 7300 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 19.
66th St. Cir. E., 6000 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 17.
N40
SR 64 E., 15800 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 20.
N70
Portside Ter., 9700 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. Feb. 21.
N80
Harrington Ln., 7500 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Feb. 20.
Oakmont Way, 6700 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 15.
Ranch Lake Blvd., 5800 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 8.
River Club Blvd., 6200 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 15.
Riversedge St. Cir., 6900 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 18.
SR 70 E., 8600 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Feb. 16.
W10
Eighth St. W., 2900 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 22.
Ninth St. W., 2700 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Feb. 13.
14th St. W., 3200 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 20.
14th St. W., 3700 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 14.
28th Ave. W., 600 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 21.
30th Ave. W., 600 block. Battery. Feb. 19.
32nd St. W., 4300 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Feb. 22.
36th Ave. W., 3100 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Feb. 15.
38th Ave. W., 2200 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 19.
39th Ave. W., 1000 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 22.
301 Blvd. W., 900 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Feb. 22.
Cortez Road. W., 2000 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Feb. 19.
Cortez Road. W., 2800 block. Driving without a valid license. Feb. 10.
Cortez Road. W., 3200 block. Battery. Feb. 18.
Cortez Road. W., 3300 block. Battery. Feb. 18.
Lake Bayshore Dr., 3800 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 20.
W20
2 B St. E., 4900 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Feb. 15.
Third Cir. W., 4500 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 20.
14th St. E., 4700 block. Trespassing. Feb. 20.
14th St. W., 4500 block. Battery. Feb. 10.
14th St. W., 4800 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 17.
14th St. W., 4800 block. Battery. Feb. 19.
14th St. W., 4900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Feb. 19.
15th St. E., 5000 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 10.
22nd St. W., 4900 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 21.
24th St. W., 4800 block. Battery. Feb. 11.
27th St. W., 4500 block. Battery. Feb. 17.
49th Ave. Dr. W., 3200 block. Battery. Feb. 18.
49th Ave. Ter. W., 900 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 21.
51st Ave. E., 1200 block. Aggravated assault. Feb. 19.
51st Ave. Ter. W., 2500 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 16.
51st Ave. W., 2100 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 11.
52nd Ave. Ter. W., 700 block. Trespassing. Feb. 11.
301 Blvd. E., 600 block. Trespassing. Feb. 19.
301 Blvd. E., 600 block. Violation of injunction. Feb. 20.
301 Blvd. E., 700 block. Trespassing. Feb. 16.
301 Blvd. E., 1000 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 10.
Cortez Road. W., 2700 block. Trespassing. Feb. 19.
Cortez Road. W., 2900 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. Feb. 16.
Cortez Road. W., 2900 block. Trespassing. Feb. 16.
W30
Second St. W., 5700 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Feb. 19.
Fourth St. E., 5400 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 13.
Fifth St. Ct. E., 5600 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 16.
Fifth St. E., 5700 block. Trespassing. Feb. 12.
Sixth St. Ct. E., 5600 block. Violation of injunction. Feb. 14.
Ninth St. Ct. E., 5800 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Feb. 20.
Ninth St. E., 5600 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 17.
12th St. Ct. E., 6200 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 19.
12th St. E., 5700 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 16.
12th St. E., 5900 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Feb. 12.
12th St. E., 6000 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Feb. 18.
14th St. W., 5600 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. Feb. 15.
53rd Ave. W., 500 block. Battery. Feb. 16.
55th Ave. Plz. W., 200 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 17.
57th Ave. E., 400 block. Battery. Feb. 19.
57th Ave. E., 1100 block. Driving without a valid license. Feb. 19.
59th Ave. Cir. E., 1100 block. Aggravated assault. Feb. 22.
59th Ave. Dr. E., 100 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 19.
59th Ave. Dr. W., 900 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Feb. 13.
59th Ave. E., 500 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Feb. 10.
60th Ave. Dr. E., 200 block. Aggravated assault. Feb. 15.
61st Ave. E., 700 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Feb. 19.
Flamingo Blvd., 1400 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Feb. 18.
W40
14th St. W., 5300 block. Trespassing. Feb. 12.
14th St. W., 5600 block. Trespassing. Feb. 20.
14th St. W., 6000 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 19.
14th St. W., 6100 block. Trespassing. Feb. 12.
14th St. W., 6900 block. Trespassing. Feb. 15.
17th St. W., 5400 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 13.
26th St. W., 5400 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 16.
34th St. W., 6000 block. Battery. Feb. 15.
58th Ave. Dr. W., 2400 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Feb. 16.
Bay Dr., 2400 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 21.
Columbia Dr., 6600 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. Feb. 11.
Florida Blvd., 1800 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 15.
Florida Blvd., 2400 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 15.
Marilyn Ave., 1900 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Feb. 18.
Marlin Ln., 6900 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. Feb. 19.
Roslyn Ave., 1700 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 15.
Sunset Dr., 2200 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 15.
W50
40th Ave. W., 7900 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Feb. 18.
59th St. E., 4300 block. Trespassing. Feb. 20.
78th St. W., 4000 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. Feb. 19.
115th St. Ct. W., 3800 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 20.
118th St. W., 3800 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 18.
124th St. W., 4500 block. Battery. Feb. 14.
Bayview Dr., Unit block. Battery. Feb. 17.
Cortez Road. W., 3400 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 20.
Cortez Road. W., 3400 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 20.
Cortez Road. W., 3500 block. Trespassing. Feb. 20.
Cortez Road. W., 4000 block. Trespassing. Feb. 20.
Cortez Road. W., 10700 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 20.
Cortez Road. W., 12400 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 16.
Manatee Ave. W., 6000 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. Feb. 16.
W60
15th Ave. N.W., 7700 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 20.
46th St. W., 200 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 20.
59th St. N.W., 400 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 17.
72nd St. N.W., 1800 block. Aggravated assault. Feb. 19.
79th St. N.W., 100 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 21.
Mallorca Dr., 1100 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 20.
Manatee Ave. W., 3700 block. Battery. Feb. 11.
Manatee Ave. W., 3700 block. Battery. Feb. 17.
Manatee Ave. W., 5700 block. Trespassing. Feb. 15.
Manatee Ave. W., 6700 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 20.
Riverview Blvd., 5800 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Feb. 15.
