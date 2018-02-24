Police reports for Feb. 25

Bradenton
First St. W., 1700 block. Aggravated assault. Feb. 19.
Sixth Ave. W., 1900 block. Battery. Feb. 18.
Sixth St. W., 900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Feb. 20.
Seventh Ave. E., 2200 block. Battery. Feb. 16.
Eighth Ave. W., 700 block. Battery. Feb. 19.
Ninth Ave. W., 1500 block. Battery. Feb. 17.
Ninth St. W., 700 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Feb. 20.
10th Ave. Dr. E., 2500 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 16.
10th St. W., 1300 block. Animal bite. Feb. 16.
10th St. W., 1300 block. Battery. Feb. 18.
11th Ave. W., 2600 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Feb. 16.
11th St. W., 2200 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Feb. 20.
12th Ave. W., 800 block. Battery. Feb. 22.
13th Ave. E., 1800 block. Trespassing. Feb. 18.
13th Ave. E., 1800 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Feb. 20.
13th Ave. W., 1000 block. Traffic offense. Feb. 20.
13th St. W., 2100 block. Traffic offense. Suspect arrested. Feb. 16.
14th St. Ct. W., 900 block. Aggravated assault. Feb. 18.
14th St. W., 500 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Feb. 20.
14th St. W., 900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Feb. 17.
14th St. W., 1200 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Feb. 19.
14th St. W., 1400 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Feb. 16.
14th St. W., 1500 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Feb. 22.
14th St. W., 1600 block. Driving without a valid license. Feb. 20.
14th St. W., 1700 block. Battery. Feb. 19.
14th St. W., 2000 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Feb. 17.
14th St. W., 2100 block. Driving without a valid license. Feb. 18.
15th St. E., 800 block. Trespassing. Feb. 21.
17th Ave. W., 1000 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 17.
18th St. W., 900 block. Driving without a valid license. Feb. 19.
19th St. W., 600 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Feb. 21.
22nd Ave. W., 800 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Feb. 20.
22nd St. Ct. E., 100 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Feb. 18.
22nd St. E., 900 block. Battery. Feb. 21.
24th St. E., 1300 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Feb. 17.
26th Ave. E., 2500 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Feb. 20.
26th Ave. W., 300 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Feb. 16.
26th St. W., 900 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. Feb. 21.
26th St. W., 1200 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Feb. 21.
39th St. W., 4000 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Feb. 15.
51st St. W., 4800 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Feb. 21.
59th St. W., 3800 block. Violation of injunction. Feb. 21.
Ballard Park Dr., 1700 block. Aggravated assault. Feb. 18.
Bristol Bay Dr., 11000 block. Trespassing. Feb. 18.
Lazy Ave., 100 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Feb. 18.
Manatee Ave. E., 2000 block. Battery. Feb. 17.
Manatee Ave. E., 2000 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Feb. 17.
Manatee Ave. W., 2900 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Feb. 20.
Manatee Ave. W., 3300 block. Aggravated assault. Feb. 17.
Manatee Ave. W., 8500 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Feb. 18.
Martin Luther King Ave. W., 1100 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. Feb. 17.
Martin Luther King Ave. W., 1300 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. Feb. 17.
Martin Luther King Ave. E., 1500 block. Driving without a valid license. Feb. 19.
Riverscape St., 900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Feb. 16.
San Palermo Dr., 5000 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Feb. 18.
Salt Meadow Cir., 400 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 17.
SR 64 E., 3500 block. Traffic offense. Suspect arrested. Feb. 17.
SR 64 E., 4600 block. Battery. Feb. 16.
Palmetto
Third St. E., 800 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 13.
Fourth Ave. W., 1700 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Feb. 13.
Fourth St. W., 1000 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Feb. 18.
Eighth Ave. W., 1200 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 14.
Eighth Ave. W., 2400 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. Feb. 17.
Eighth St. W., 1100 block. Battery. Feb. 18.
10th St. E., 500 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Feb. 15.
10th St. E., 500 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 15.
10th St. E., 600 block. Traffic offense. Feb. 13.
10th St. W., 800 block. Driving without a valid license. Feb. 12.
12th Ave. W., 1200 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 15.
13th St. W., 2900 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 13.
14th St. Ct. W., 1900 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 14.
17th St. W., 1200 block. Battery. Feb. 15.
17th St. W., 1700 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 18.
28th Ave. W., 1100 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 17.
Haben Blvd., 500 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 15.
Terra Ceia Bay Blvd., 2600 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Feb. 16.
US41 N., 2600 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 19.
Manatee County
E10
Fifth St. E., 2800 block. Driving without a valid license. Feb. 4.
Seventh St. E., 4200 block. Battery. Feb. 7.
21st Ave. E., 1700 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Feb. 11.
26th Ave. E., 2000 block. Battery. Feb. 3.
30th Ave. E., 900 block. Trespassing. Feb. 7.
30th Ave. E., 900 block. Aggravated assault. Feb. 7.
33rd Ave. E., 600 block. Animal bite. Feb. 4.
34th Ave. Dr. E., 300 block. Aggravated assault. Feb. 9.
34th Ave. Dr. E., 300 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 5.
E20
15th St. E., 6200 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. Feb. 10.
58th Ave. Cir. E., 2000 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 8.
63rd Ave. E., 1500 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Feb. 3.
E40
Fourth Ave. E., 4600 block. Theft. Property stolen. Jan. 31.
42nd St. E., 2400 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 12.
67th St. Cir. E., 600 block. Trespassing. Feb. 12.
67th St. Cir. E., 600 block. Trespassing. Feb. 8.
Alpine Ln., 6500 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 8.
SR 64 E., 6200 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 11.
SR 64 E., 6200 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 9.
SR 64 E., 6400 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Feb. 9.
SR 64 E., 6400 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 5.
SR 64 E., 6600 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 8.
E50
42nd St. Cir. E., 6100 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 9.
52nd Pl. E., 7300 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 9.
53rd Ave. E., 2900 block. Trespassing. Feb. 11.
53rd Ave. E., 3700 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Feb. 4.
53rd Ave. E., 4200 block. Uttering. Feb. 6.
53rd Ave. E., 5300 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. Feb. 6.
54th Dr. E., 3000 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 5.
Drake Blvd. E., 4300 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 8.
N10
First Ave. E., 1500 block. Weapons violation. Feb. 3.
First Ave. E., 4700 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 10.
20th St. W., 500 block. Aggravated assault. Feb. 10.
N20
16th Ave. E., 3200 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 11.
21st St. E., 900 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 10.
36th Ave. E., 6700 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 9.
US41 N., 8900 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. Feb. 3.
US41 N., 13900 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. Feb. 5.
N30
64th Dr. E., 6600 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 9.
N40
Camargo Pl., 14800 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 2.
Foremast Pl., 16300 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 7.
Royal Valley Ct., 7500 block. Battery. Feb. 2.
N70
Cape Harbour Loop, 200 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 8.
Kay Road. Ne., 800 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 8.
Luxe Ave., 13600 block. Battery. Feb. 4.
N80
Arrowhead Rn., 7300 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 11.
SR 70 E., 8700 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Feb. 9.
W10
Third St. W., 3200 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Feb. 8.
Seventh St. W., 2600 block. Aggravated assault. Feb. 11.
14th St. W., 1500 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Feb. 8.
14th St. W., 3700 block. Trespassing. Feb. 9.
18th St. W., 4300 block. Violation of injunction. Feb. 5.
30th Ave. W., 300 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 4.
32nd Ave. W., 2000 block. Aggravated assault. Feb. 9.
32nd Ave. W., 2500 block. Aggravated assault. Feb. 8.
301 Blvd. W., 300 block. Battery. Feb. 9.
301 Blvd. W., 800 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Jan. 31.
301 Blvd. W., 900 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Feb. 8.
Cortez Road. W., 2600 block. Driving without a valid license. Feb. 7.
Cortez Road. W., 3100 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Feb. 8.
Cortez Road. W., 3200 block. Trespassing. Feb. 11.
Manatee Ave. W., 1000 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 7.
W20
Third St. Cir. W., 4500 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 7.
14th St. W., 4700 block. Trespassing. Feb. 10.
14th St. W., 4900 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 9.
14th St. W., 5100 block. Trespassing. Feb. 10.
18th St. W, 4900 block. Violation of injunction. Suspect arrested. Feb. 2.
21st St. W., 4900 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 10.
26th St. W., 4500 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Feb. 7.
44th Ave. E., 1200 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Feb. 2.
51st Ave. E., 1200 block. Battery. Feb. 5.
52nd Ave. Ter. W., 2800 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Feb. 12.
52nd Ave. W., 1000 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 8.
301 Blvd. E., 1400 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Feb. 3.
Cortez Road. W., 500 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 9.
W30
Fourth St. E., 5300 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 11.
Sixth St. Ct. E., 5600 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 9.
11th St. E., 6200 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 7.
12th St. E., 5700 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Feb. 3.
14th St. W., 5600 block. Trespassing. Feb. 12.
14th St. W., 5700 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Feb. 7.
14th St. W., 5900 block. Battery. Feb. 3.
15th St. E., 5600 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 5.
15th St. E., 5700 block. Trespassing. Feb. 8.
53rd Ave. E., 1100 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 9.
53rd Ave. W., 1100 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. Feb. 7.
57th Ave. E., 400 block. Trespassing. Feb. 9.
57th Ave. E., 1200 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 8.
59th Ave. Ter. W., 400 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 9.
61st Ave. E., 1300 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 9.
Fountain Lake Cir., 5500 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 11.
W40
14th St. W., 5600 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 9.
14th St. W., 5600 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Feb. 4.
14th St. W., 5900 block. Violation of injunction. Feb. 6.
14th St. W., 6000 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 7.
14th St. W., 6100 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Feb. 8.
26th St. W., 5300 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 12.
26th St. W., 5400 block. Battery. Feb. 7.
34th St. W., 6000 block. Battery. Feb. 4.
34th St. W., 6000 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 12.
Flamingo Blvd., 1800 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 9.
Floridian Blvd., 3000 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 5.
Geogia Ave., 6600 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 10.
Wellesley Dr., 6400 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 11.
W50
46th St. W., 5000 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 7.
60th St. W., 4200 block. Trespassing. Feb. 12.
75th St. W., 3900 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Feb. 8.
116th St. Ct. W., 3900 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 12.
117th St. W., 3600 block. Battery. Feb. 4.
Bamboo Ter., 3800 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 12.
Cortez Road. W., 3400 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 12.
Cortez Road. W., 5700 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. Feb. 6.
Cortez Road. W., 5900 block. Battery. Feb. 7.
Cortez Road. W., 5900 block. Trespassing. Feb. 9.
W60
Second Ave. W., 6300 block. Theft. Property stolen. Feb. 8.
17th Ave. W., 3500 block. Domestic disturbance. Feb. 8.
46th St. N.W., 500 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 6.
65th St. Ct. N.W., 400 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Feb. 11.
Manatee Ave. W., 5100 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Feb. 8.
