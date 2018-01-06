Police reports for Jan. 7

Bradenton
First St. E., 700 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Dec. 29.
First St. E., 700 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Jan. 1.
First St. W., 1100 block. Driving without a valid license. Jan. 2.
Second St. W., 1400 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Dec. 27.
Third Ave. W., 200 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Jan. 1.
Third Ave. W., 1200 block. Driving without a valid license. Dec. 31.
Third Ave. W., 1300 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Jan. 1.
Third St. W., 1200 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Dec. 30.
Fifth St. W., 1200 block. Traffic offense. Dec. 30.
Fifth St. W., 1900 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Dec. 27.
Sixth Ave. W., 300 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Jan. 2.
Ninth St. W., 100 block. Traffic offense. Suspect arrested. Dec. 31.
Ninth St. W., 500 block. Driving without a valid license. Dec. 31.
Ninth St. W., 800 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Jan. 1.
Ninth St. W., 1600 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Dec. 30.
Ninth St. W., 1700 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Dec. 31.
Ninth St. W., 2000 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Dec. 29.
Ninth St. W., 2100 block. Battery. Dec. 31.
10th Ave. E., 600 block. Battery. Dec. 31.
10th Ave. E., 600 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Jan. 1.
10th St. W., 100 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Jan. 2.
11th Ave. W., 1300 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Jan. 2.
11th Ave. W., 1300 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Jan. 2.
11th St. W., 1300 block. Weapons violation. Dec. 31.
12th Ave. W., 700 block. Battery. Dec. 30.
12th St. W., 300 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Dec. 29.
12th St. W., 400 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Dec. 31.
12th St. W., 400 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Jan. 1.
12th St. W., 400 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Dec. 31.
12th St. W., 600 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Jan. 2.
12th St. W., 1200 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Jan. 1.
13th St. W., 1000 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Jan. 1.
13th St. W., 1800 block. Aggravated assault. Jan. 1.
13th St. W., 2100 block. Battery. Dec. 29.
14th Ave. E., 1500 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Jan. 1.
14th Ave. E., 1500 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Dec. 31.
14th St. W., 900 block. Driving without a valid license. Dec. 29.
14th St. W., 900 block. Aggravated assault. Jan. 2.
14th St. W., 1300 block. Traffic offense. Suspect arrested. Dec. 31.
14th St. W., 1700 block. Aggravated assault. Dec. 27.
14th St. W., 1700 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Jan. 2.
14th St. W., 1700 block. Battery. Dec. 29.
14th St. W., 2100 block. Traffic offense. Dec. 28.
15th St. W., 1600 block. Trespassing. Jan. 1.
18th St. E., 500 block. Driving without a valid license. Dec. 31.
19th Ave. W., 700 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Dec. 28.
19th St. W., 1500 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Dec. 30.
20th St. W., 1200 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Dec. 27.
20th St. W., 1300 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Dec. 27.
20th St. W., 1300 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Dec. 27.
21st Ave. W., 100 block. Battery. Jan. 2.
23rd Ave. W., 800 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Dec. 29.
25th Ave. W., 500 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Dec. 29.
25th St. W., 500 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Dec. 29.
27th Ave. W., 4100 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Jan. 2.
29th Ave. W., 4100 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Jan. 2.
33rd Ave. Dr. W., 5500 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Jan. 2.
51st St. E., 700 block. Battery. Dec. 30.
Carlton Inlet Dr., 4000 block. Traffic offense. Suspect arrested. Dec. 30.
Cortez Road. W., 5300 block. Trespassing. Dec. 27.
Cortez Road. W., 5300 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Dec. 31.
Heritage Ln., 2700 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Dec. 26.
Manatee Ave. W., 700 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Dec. 30.
Manatee Ave. W., 2500 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Dec. 28.
Manatee Ave. W., 3900 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Dec. 30.
Manatee Ave. W., 5700 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Jan. 1.
Manatee Ave. W., 7500 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. Jan. 1.
Manatee Ave. W., 9700 block. Traffic offense. Damaged property. Dec. 29.
Martin Luther King Ave. W., 500 block. Battery. Jan. 1.
Martin Luther King Ave. E., 1800 block. Aggravated assault. Dec. 30.
Martin Luther King Ave. E., 2500 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Jan. 2.
Martain Luther Ave. E., 2500 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Jan. 1.
Salt Meadow Cir., 400 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Dec. 28.
Southern Pkwy., 3500 block. Traffic offense. Suspect arrested. Dec. 29.
SR 64 E., 5000 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Dec. 27.
Tidewater Preserve Blvd., 5200 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Dec. 27.
Palmetto
Third Ave. W., 600 block. Battery. Dec. 30.
Eighth Ave. W., 1000 block. Battery. Dec. 27.
10th Ave. W., 1000 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Dec. 30.
10th St. E., 600 block. Battery. Dec. 26.
10th St. W., 100 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 26.
12th Ave. W., 1000 block. Battery. Dec. 26.
13th St. W., 500 block. Battery. Jan. 1.
14th St. W., 300 block. Aggravated assault. Dec. 25.
14th St. W., 1700 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 27.
16th Ave. W., 700 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Dec. 30.
28th Ave. W., 1500 block. Battery. Dec. 31.
34th Dr. W., 1000 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Dec. 27.
Hasko Road., 1000 block. Theft. Property stolen. Dec. 28.
US41 N., 900 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. Dec. 30.
US41 N., 1700 block. Trespassing. Dec. 28.
Manatee County
E10
First St. E., 2300 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 21.
First St. E., 3500 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Dec. 15.
Fifth St. E., 3800 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Dec. 17.
Sixth St. Ct. E., 2600 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Dec. 18.
Sixth St. E., 2600 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Dec. 20.
13th St. E., 3300 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 21.
16th St. Ct. E., 2500 block. Battery. Dec. 20.
16th St. E., 3500 block. Theft. Property stolen. Dec. 17.
19th St. E., 3500 block. Battery. Dec. 19.
24th Ave. E., 300 block. Trespassing. Dec. 19.
27th St. E., 1900 block. Trespassing. Dec. 12.
31st Ave. E., 800 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Dec. 18.
33rd Ave. E., 100 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 21.
35th Ave. Dr. E., 1000 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 22.
37th Ave. E., 1200 block. Trespassing. Dec. 11.
37th Ave. E., 1200 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 8.
Manatee Ave. E., 100 block. Violation of injunction. Dec. 11.
E20
51st Ave. E., 1600 block. Theft. Property stolen. Dec. 11.
51st Ave. E., 1600 block. Battery. Dec. 18.
53rd Ave. E., 1600 block. Trespassing. Dec. 10.
53rd Ave. E., 1600 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 5.
E30
14th St. E., 6300 block. Theft. Property stolen. Dec. 13.
14th St. W., 6700 block. Trespassing. Dec. 23.
14th St. W., 6800 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Dec. 19.
65th Ave. Dr. W., 100 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Dec. 12.
65th Ave. W., 1000 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 22.
Aloha Dr., 6500 block. Violation of injunction. Dec. 11.
E40
First Ave. E., 5700 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 12.
First Ave. E., 5700 block. Battery. Dec. 18.
30th Ln. E., 3900 block. Theft. Property stolen. Dec. 21.
51st Blvd. E., 2200 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Dec. 10.
67th St. Cir. E., 600 block. Driving without a valid license. Dec. 27.
67th St. Cir. E., 600 block. Theft. Property stolen. Dec. 13.
67th St. Cir. E., 600 block. Trespassing. Dec. 23.
SR 64 E., 6200 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. Dec. 11.
SR 64 E., 6200 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. Dec. 19.
SR 64 E., 6300 block. Battery. Dec. 11.
SR 64 E., 6300 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. Dec. 9.
SR 64 E., 6500 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Dec. 17.
E50
52nd Pl. E., 7300 block. Trespassing. Dec. 12.
52nd Pl. E., 7300 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Dec. 10.
53rd Ave. E., 2900 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. Dec. 11.
53rd Ave. E., 2900 block. Trespassing. Dec. 13.
53rd Ave. E., 2900 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Dec. 14.
53rd Ave. E., 2900 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. Dec. 2.
56th Dr. E., 4600 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 13.
Whispering Wind Ave., 4900 block. Aggravated assault. Dec. 10.
E60
Cooper Creek Blvd., 8100 block. Theft. Property stolen. Dec. 27.
University Pkwy., 5400 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Dec. 20.
N10
Third Ave. W., 5300 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Dec. 18.
Fourth Ave. W., 2000 block. Battery. Dec. 25.
49th St. E., 400 block. Battery. Dec. 8.
82nd St. Ct. E., 1600 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 13.
Bayshore Road., 5600 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 9.
Harlee Road., 14400 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Dec. 15.
US19, 5600 block. Trespassing. Dec. 19.
US41 N., 12100 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Nov. 30.
N20
Third Ave. E., 2600 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Dec. 18.
16th Ave. E., 1600 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Dec. 13.
17th St. E., 2700 block. Trespassing. Dec. 21.
18th St. Ct. E., 1900 block. Battery. Dec. 16.
29th St. E., 900 block. Battery. Dec. 13.
29th St. E., 900 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Dec. 18.
Craftsman Park Way, 10100 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Dec. 19.
US41 N., 10500 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Dec. 7.
N40
SR 64 E., 15800 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. Dec. 20.
SR 70 E., 14500 block. Trespassing. Dec. 11.
N70
Second Ave. E., 13700 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 22.
88th St. E., 5200 block. Battery. Dec. 17.
Anchor Lp., 6500 block. Theft. Property stolen. Dec. 21.
Cape Harbour Lp., 300 block. Theft. Property stolen. Dec. 11.
Evening Walk Dr., 11700 block. Theft. Property stolen. Dec. 12.
Las Olas Pl., 15200 block. Theft. Property stolen. Dec. 11.
Lakewood Ranch Blvd., 5500 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Dec. 7.
Planters Manor Way, 600 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Dec. 19.
Timber Oak Ln., 1300 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 11.
Willowshire Way, 6500 block. Theft. Property stolen. Dec. 19.
N80
85th St. Ct. E., 7200 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 21.
Lorraine Road., 8100 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. Dec. 10.
Nighthawk Ter., 14200 block. Aggravated assault. Dec. 18.
River Club Blvd., 6200 block. Battery. Dec. 18.
SR 70 E., 8500 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Dec. 27.
W10
First St. W., 3600 block. Trespassing. Dec. 11.
14th St. W., 2700 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Dec. 6.
14th St. W., 2800 block. Battery. Dec. 1.
14th St. W., 3700 block. Battery. Dec. 13.
14th St. W., 3700 block. Violation of injunction. Dec. 19.
14th St. W., 4000 block. Trespassing. Dec. 19.
38th Ave. W., 2200 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 21.
301 Blvd. W., 300 block. Theft. Property stolen. Dec. 7.
Cortez Road. W., 800 block. Trespassing. Dec. 2.
Cortez Road. W., 1500 block. Uttering. Dec. 19.
Cortez Road. W., 2000 block. Trespassing. Dec. 23.
Cortez Road. W., 3600 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Dec. 13.
W20
Fourth St. E., 5000 block. Battery. Dec. 10.
14th St. W., 4900 block. Trespassing. Dec. 22.
14th St. W., 5100 block. Trespassing. Dec. 18.
14th St. W., 5100 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Dec. 18.
14th St. W., 5200 block. Trespassing. Dec. 23.
15th St. E., 5000 block. Aggravated assault. Dec. 18.
15th St. E., 5000 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Dec. 10.
18th St. W., 4900 block. Trespassing. Dec. 19.
19th St. Cir. W., 4500 block. Trespassing. Dec. 15.
21st St. W., 4800 block. Theft. Property stolen. Dec. 20.
44th Ave. E., 100 block. Trespassing. Dec. 23.
50th Ave. W., 1100 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 20.
Cortez Road. W., 200 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Dec. 12.
Cortez Road. W., 400 block. Trespassing. Dec. 12.
York Dr., 4400 block. Trespassing. Dec. 21.
W30
Second St. W., 6000 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Dec. 3.
Fourth St. W., 5600 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Dec. 23.
Ninth St. Ct. E., 5700 block. Theft. Property stolen. Dec. 21.
Ninth St. E., 5900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Dec. 16.
Ninth St. E., 6000 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Dec. 10.
12th St. E., 5600 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 21.
13th St. E., 5800 block. Battery. Dec. 16.
14th St. W., 6000 block. Theft. Property stolen. Dec. 11.
15th St. E., 6200 block. Driving without a valid license. Dec. 16.
53rd Ave. E., 300 block. Trespassing. Dec. 15.
53rd Ave. E., 1000 block. Trespassing. Dec. 19.
56th Ave. Ter. E., 1100 block. Violation of injunction. Dec. 6.
57th Ave. E., 900 block. Driving without a valid license. Dec. 8.
57th Ave. E., 1300 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Dec. 13.
57th Ave. E., 1400 block. Theft. Property stolen. Dec. 22.
58th Ave. E., 200 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 12.
59th Ave. Dr. E., 1100 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 23.
59th Ave. E., 100 block. Driving without a valid license. Dec. 8.
Fountain Lake Cir., 5500 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 23.
W40
14th St. W., 5400 block. Theft. Property stolen. Dec. 25.
14th St. W., 6000 block. Theft. Property stolen. Dec. 18.
14th St. W., 6200 block. Trespassing. Dec. 11.
18th St. W., 5500 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Dec. 13.
26th St. W., 6200 block. Driving without a valid license. Dec. 18.
26th St. W., 6200 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 21.
54th Ave. Dr. W., 2200 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 22.
57th Ave. W., 2000 block. Theft. Property stolen. Dec. 18.
Bayshore Gardens Pkwy., 1800 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Dec. 19.
Harvard Ave., 1000 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Dec. 19.
Sunny Dr., 1800 block. Larceny. Property stolen. Dec. 20.
W50
58th St. W., 4500 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 13.
102nd St. W., 4400 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 19.
Cortez Road. W., 3400 block. Trespassing. Dec. 22.
Cortez Road. W., 5900 block. Battery. Dec. 10.
W60
First Ave. W., 6400 block. Theft. Property stolen. Dec. 18.
Sixth Ave. N.W., 5800 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 11.
12th Ave. Dr. W., 5300 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. Dec. 7.
15th Ave. N.W., 7200 block. Theft. Property stolen. Dec. 20.
19th Ave. W., 4900 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. Dec. 22.
21st Ave. W., 4600 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Dec. 13.
21st Ave. W., 4700 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. Dec. 20.
50th St. Ct. W., 700 block. Domestic disturbance. Dec. 21.
51st St. W., 2300 block. Theft. Property stolen. Dec. 19.
75th St. N.W., 600 block. Battery. Dec. 11.
75th St. W., 800 block. Burglary. Property stolen. Dec. 11.
Manatee Ave. W., 5400 block. Trespassing. Dec. 18.
Manatee Ave. W., 6700 block. Trespassing. Dec. 13.
Manatee Ave. W., 7300 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. Nov. 22.
