Police reports July 16, 2017

Bradenton
Second Ave. E., 1700 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. July 5.
Second St. E., 200 block. Battery. July 9.
Second St. E., 200 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. July 5.
Third Ave. W., 800 block. Burglary. Property stolen. July 6.
Third Ave. W., 1500 block. Larceny. Property stolen. July 5.
Sixth Ave. E., 900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. July 5.
Sixth Ave. E., 2100 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. July 7.
Sixth Ave. W., 300 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. July 10.
Sixth Ave. W., 300 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. July 5.
Sixth Ave. W., 300 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. July 7.
Eighth Ave. W., 900 block. Driving without a valid license. July 5.
Eighth Ave. W., 1300 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. July 7.
Ninth St. W., 1200 block. Aggravated assault. July 8.
13th St. W., 1800 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. July 11.
14th St. W., 900 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. July 7.
14th St. W., 900 block. Battery. July 11.
14th St. W., 900 block. Larceny. Property stolen. July 5.
14th St. W., 900 block. Larceny. Property stolen. July 8.
14th St. W., 1200 block. Battery. July 6.
14th St. W., 1800 block. Battery. July 8.
14th St. W., 2000 block. Battery. July 11.
15th St. E., 800 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. July 9.
15th St. W., 1100 block. Aggravated assault. July 8.
15th St. W., 1200 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. July 8.
17th Ave. W., 1400 block. Trespassing. July 10.
17th Ave. W., 1400 block. Aggravated assault. July 9.
18th St. NW., 100 block. Larceny. Property stolen. July 7.
20th St. E., 700 block. Domestic disturbance. July 6.
22nd Ave. W., 800 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. July 6.
22nd St. E., 200 block. Larceny. Property stolen. July 5.
22nd St. E., 700 block. Larceny. Property stolen. July 9.
26th St. W., 2100 block. Traffic offense. July 10.
28th St. W., 1300 block. Larceny. Property stolen. July 10.
32nd St. W., 2000 block. Larceny. Property stolen. July 5.
33rd St. W., 800 block. Larceny. Property stolen. July 8.
38th Ave. Cir. W., 6600 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. July 7.
Bristol Bay Dr., 11000 block. Burglary. Property stolen. July 7.
Cortez Road W., 3900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. July 9.
Cortez Road W., 4300 block. Larceny. Property stolen. July 9.
Cortez Road W., 5300 block. Larceny. Property stolen. July 10.
Cortez Road W., 5300 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. July 7.
Manatee Ave. E., 2700 block. Larceny. Property stolen. July 5.
Manatee Ave. W., 3900 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. July 8.
Martin Luther King Ave. E., 1700 block. Aggravated assault. July 6.
Martin Luther King Ave. E., 1900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. July 7.
Oxford Dr., 3200 block. Larceny. Property stolen. July 5.
Point West Blvd., 6000 block. Larceny. Property stolen. July 6.
Riverview Blvd., 2500 block. Larceny. Property stolen. July 4.
Riverwalk Dr. W., 500 block. Larceny. Property stolen. July 10.
Sandpointe Dr., 2900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. July 11.
SR64 E., 3900 block. Driving without a valid license. July 11.
SR64 E., 4800 block. Weapons violation. July 8.
Woodwinds Lane, 1500 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. July 8.
Palmetto
Fifth St. W., 600 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. July 3.
Sixth Ave. W., 800 block. Domestic disturbance. July 7.
Eighth Ave. W., 1100 block. Theft. Property stolen. July 4.
Ninth Ave. E., 900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. July 6.
10th Ave. W., 400 block. Domestic disturbance. July 5.
10th St. E., 500 block. Theft. Property stolen. July 4.
10th St. E., 600 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. July 3.
10th St. W., 100 block. Domestic disturbance. July 7.
11th Ave. W., 1600 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. July 3.
12th Ave. W., 1000 block. Domestic disturbance. July 5.
14th St. W., 300 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. July 6.
17th St. E., 500 block. Armed robbery. Suspect arrested. July 6.
18th Ave. Dr. W., 900 block. Burglary. Property stolen. July 3.
26th St. W., 500 block. Burglary. Damaged property. July 6.
Manatee County
E10
First St. E., 3500 block. Trespassing. July 4.
First St. E., 3600 block. Trespassing. July 5.
First St. E., 3600 block. Theft. Property stolen. June 30.
Sixth Ave. E., 300 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. July 1.
Seventh St. E., 3800 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. July 4.
12th St. Ct. E., 3200 block. Domestic disturbance. July 6.
19th St. E., 3200 block. Battery. June 30.
19th St. E., 3600 block. Battery. July 5.
19th St. E., 3600 block. Trespassing. June 29.
26th Ave. E., 700 block. Domestic disturbance. July 2.
26th Ave. E., 2000 block. Trespassing. July 3.
27th Ave. E., 100 block. Theft. Property stolen. July 6.
28th Ave. E., 800 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. July 3.
30th Ave. E., 200 block. Burglary. Property stolen. June 22.
30th Ave. E., 900 block. Trespassing. July 5.
30th Ave. E., 1200 block. Domestic disturbance. July 2.
E20
15th St. E., 5300 block. Burglary. Property stolen. June 23.
15th St. E., 5800 block. Burglary. Property stolen. June 29.
15th St. E., 6100 block. Battery. July 2.
16th St. E., 5300 block. Burglary. Property stolen. July 3.
21st St. E., 6100 block. Burglary. Property stolen. July 3.
26th St. E., 5100 block. Battery. July 1.
49th Dr. E., 2600 block. Battery. June 30.
E30
14th St. W., 6500 block. Battery. June 28.
14th St. W., 6700 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. June 30.
14th St. W., 6800 block. Domestic disturbance. July 5.
64th Ave. Ter. W., 700 block. Domestic disturbance. July 4.
65th Ave. E., 600 block. Battery. July 1.
Hawaiian Dr., 6400 block. Theft. Property stolen. July 3.
E40
First Ave. NE., 4300 block. Battery. July 4.
29th Ave. E., 2800 block. Theft. Property stolen. June 29.
67th St. Cir. E., 600 block. Trespassing. July 3.
Kay Road, 500 block. Armed robbery. Suspect arrested. June 23.
Spinnaker Dr., 4700 block. Burglary. Property stolen. July 1.
SR64 E., 6400 block. Trespassing. July 4.
E50
36th St. E., 5400 block. Battery. July 1.
53rd Ave. E., 2900 block. Battery. July 2.
53rd Ave. E., 2900 block. Theft. Property stolen. June 30.
59th Dr. E., 3200 block. Theft. Property stolen. June 30.
Egmont Dr., 4500 block. Burglary. Property stolen. June 29.
SR70 E., 6900 block. Driving without a valid license. June 30.
N10
Second Ave. E., 2200 block. Domestic disturbance. July 2.
Second Ave. W., 1900 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. June 30.
19th St. E., 300 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. July 3.
46th St. W., 500 block. Battery. July 2.
64th St. Ct. E., 600 block. Domestic disturbance. July 3.
72nd St. Ct. E., 1000 block. Domestic disturbance. July 2.
Bayshore Road, 5700 block. Domestic disturbance. July 5.
US41 N., 2300 block. Aggravated assault. July 1.
US41 N., 2300 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. June 26.
N20
Third Ave. Dr. E., 3900 block. Theft. Property stolen. June 16.
Eighth Ave. E., 1500 block. Domestic disturbance. June 30.
23rd St. E., 600 block. Trespassing. June 30.
28th Ave. E., 4500 block. Domestic disturbance. July 4.
40th St. E., 400 block. Domestic disturbance. July 2.
Lindever Lane, 4000 block. Burglary. Property stolen. June 28.
N30
56th Ter. E., 7100 block. Domestic disturbance. July 5.
N40
222nd St. E., 3500 block. Battery. July 2.
Camargo Place, 15000 block. Domestic disturbance. July 5.
N70
Anchor Loop, 6600 block. Domestic disturbance. June 30.
Chatum Light Run, 7000 block. Domestic disturbance. July 3.
Lakewood Ranch Blvd., 1700 block. Domestic disturbance. July 3.
Lena Road, 5300 block. Burglary. Property stolen. July 3.
Lena Road, 5400 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. June 30.
Lost Creek Ter., 11100 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. July 1.
N80
Ranch Lake Blvd., 5800 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. June 28.
Ranch Lake Blvd., 5800 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. June 29.
River Club Blvd., 7000 block. Trespassing. July 2.
W10
First St. W., 3500 block. Battery. July 2.
First St. W., 3500 block. Trespassing. July 2.
First St. W., 3500 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. June 2.
Third St. W., 3400 block. Battery. July 6.
14th St. W., 2700 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. July 2.
14th St. W., 3000 block. Driving without a valid license. July 2.
14th St. W., 3200 block. Domestic disturbance. July 6.
14th St. W., 3500 block. Domestic disturbance. July 2.
14th St. W., 3700 block. Theft. Property stolen. July 5.
18th St. W., 4300 block. Battery. July 2.
18th St. W., 4300 block. Battery. July 4.
18th St. W., 4300 block. Aggravated assault. July 5.
18th St. W., 4300 block. Theft. Property stolen. June 26.
25th St. W., 3000 block. Burglary. Property stolen. June 28.
26th St. W., 4300 block. Theft. Property stolen. July 2.
38th Ave. W., 2200 block. Battery. July 1.
38th Ave. W., 2200 block. Burglary. Property stolen. July 1.
Cortez Road W., 500 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. July 2.
Cortez Road W., 2300 block. Trespassing. June 30.
Cortez Road W., 2400 block. Theft. Property stolen. July 4.
Lake Bayshore Dr., 3600 block. Theft. Property stolen. July 2.
Lake Bayshore Dr., 3600 block. Theft. Property stolen. July 3.
Lake Bayshore Dr., 3600 block. Domestic disturbance. July 5.
W20
Third St. Cir. W., 4500 block. Domestic disturbance. July 2.
Ninth St. W., 4500 block. Battery. July 2.
19th St. Cir. W., 4500 block. Domestic disturbance. July 2.
26th St. W., 4500 block. Burglary. Property stolen. July 5.
26th St. W., 5200 block. Prowling. July 1.
45th Ave. Cir. W., 1400 block. Battery. July 2.
46th Ave. W., 2000 block. Domestic disturbance. June 30.
52nd Ave. Blvd. W., 200 block. Domestic disturbance. June 30.
52nd Ave. Plaza W., 300 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. June 30.
52nd Ave. Ter. W., 200 block. Theft. Property stolen. July 3.
301 Blvd. E., 600 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. July 1.
301 Blvd. E., 600 block. Domestic disturbance. July 3.
301 Blvd. E., 800 block. Trespassing. July 1.
Cortez Road W., 900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. June 30.
Cortez Road W., 1200 block. Theft. Property stolen. June 27.
Cortez Road W., 1200 block. Theft. Property stolen. June 30.
Cortez Road W., 3100 block. Domestic disturbance. July 3.
W30
Fifth St. E., 5800 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. July 1.
Sixth St. Ct. E., 5600 block. Battery. June 30.
Ninth St. Ct. E., 6000 block. Battery. June 30.
10th St. E., 5700 block. Battery. July 1.
12th St. E., 5700 block. Aggravated assault. July 1.
14th St. W., 6000 block. Battery. June 30.
14th St. W., 6100 block. Larceny. Property stolen. June 29.
14th St. W., 6200 block. Trespassing. July 3.
15th St. E., 5700 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. June 21.
53rd Ave. E., 1000 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. July 1.
53rd Ave. E., 1000 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. July 5.
56th Ave. Dr. E., 700 block. Domestic disturbance. July 2.
56th Ave. E., 800 block. Domestic disturbance. July 2.
57th Ave. E., 400 block. Domestic disturbance. July 2.
57th Ave. W., 500 block. Domestic disturbance. July 1.
57th Ave. W., 1000 block. Theft. Property stolen. July 2.
58th Ave. Dr. E., 1000 block. Armed robbery. Suspect arrested. July 2.
60th Ave. Dr. W., 400 block. Battery. July 4.
60th Ave. Ter. W., 200 block. Burglary. Property stolen. June 28.
60th Ave. Ter. W., 300 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. July 5.
W40
14th St. W., 5300 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. July 4.
14th St. W., 5300 block. Driving without a valid license. July 2.
14th St. W., 6700 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. June 27.
26th St. W., 5400 block. Domestic disturbance. July 4.
26th St. W., 5400 block. Burglary. Property stolen. July 4.
34th St. W., 6000 block. Theft. Property stolen. July 3.
54th Dr. W., 3600 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. July 5.
57th Ave. W., 1400 block. Trespassing. July 2.
57th Ave. W., 1400 block. Battery. July 1.
Bowlees Cove, 1500 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. July 2.
Flamingo Blvd., 2300 block. Theft. Property stolen. July 3.
Georgia Ave., 6700 block. Domestic disturbance. June 30.
Leisure Dr., 1500 block. Domestic disturbance. June 30.
Sunset Dr., 2200 block. Burglary. Property stolen. June 30.
W50
40th Ave. Dr. W., 7800 block. Burglary. Property stolen. July 5.
40th Ave. W., 11700 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. July 3.
40th Ave. W., 11700 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. July 4.
43rd Ave. W., 8300 block. Domestic disturbance. July 5.
52nd Ave. W., 5300 block. Domestic disturbance. July 2.
59th St. W., 4200 block. Trespassing. July 1.
78th St. W., 4200 block. Theft. Property stolen. July 2.
78th St. W., 4200 block. Burglary. Property stolen. July 3.
128th St. W., 4000 block. Theft. Property stolen. July 2.
Cortez Road W., 3600 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. July 1.
Cortez Road W., 3600 block. Uttering. July 2.
Cortez Road W., 4100 block. Trespassing. July 3.
Springdale Dr., 300 block. Trespassing. June 30.
Wild Palm Dr., 100 block. Trespassing. June 30.
W60
Third Ave. Dr. NW., 5200 block. Theft. Property stolen. July 4.
Fourth Ave. W., 5800 block. Battery. July 1.
Ninth Ave. NW., 6900 block. Domestic disturbance. July 4.
22nd Ave. W., 4500 block. Domestic disturbance. June 28.
22nd Ave. W., 7900 block. Domestic disturbance. July 4.
25th Ave. W., 7800 block. Battery. July 3.
48th St. W., 200 block. Battery. June 27.
75th St. W., 100 block. Burglary. Property stolen. July 1.
Manatee Ave. W., 6600 block. Burglary. Property stolen. June 30.
Riverview Blvd., 5800 block. Burglary. Property stolen. July 1.
Riverview Blvd., 5900 block. Theft. Property stolen. July 5.
W90
Gulf Dr., 1400 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. July 5.
