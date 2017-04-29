Police reports April 30, 2017

Bradenton
First Ave. E., 500 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 22.
First St. E., 700 block. Battery. April 22.
First St. W., 1200 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 21.
Third Ave. E., 1900 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 21.
Third Ave. W., 800 block. Prowling. April 24.
Fourth St. W., 1000 block. Battery. April 25.
Fifth Ave. Ter. E., 2200 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 21.
Fifth St. W., 2000 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 22.
Sixth Ave. E., 600 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 23.
Sixth Ave. W., 300 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 25.
Seventh Ave. W., 2300 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 25.
Eighth Ave. W., 1600 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 19.
Ninth St., 2000 block. Traffic offense. April 20.
Ninth St. W., 600 block. Driving without a valid license. April 22.
Ninth St. W., 900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 21.
Ninth St. W., 1300 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 21.
Ninth St. W., 1300 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 21.
Ninth St. W., 2000 block. Traffic offense. April 23.
10th Ave. E., 600 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 22.
10th Ave. E., 600 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 22.
10th St. E., 800 block. Traffic offense. April 20.
11th St. W., 2400 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 25.
12th Ave. E., 100 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 20.
12th St. W., 100 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 22.
12th St. W., 300 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 20.
12th St. W., 400 block. Aggravated assault. April 25.
12th St. W., 2200 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 25.
13th Ave. E., 1800 block. Battery. April 24.
13th St. W., 1900 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 21.
14th St. W., 1200 block. Battery. April 19.
14th St. W., 1200 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 21.
14th St. W., 1200 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 23.
14th St. W., 1200 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 24.
14th St. W., 1500 block. Trespassing. April 20.
14th St. W., 1800 block. Driving without a valid license. April 23.
14th St. W., 1800 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 21.
14th St. W., 2000 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 21.
14th St. W., 2100 block. Driving without a valid license. April 22.
15th St. W., 1100 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 22.
15th St. W., 1400 block. Aggravated assault. April 23.
15th St. W., 1400 block. Aggravated assault. April 23.
17th Ave. W., 100 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 20.
17th Ave. W., 100 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 21.
17th Ave. W., 1200 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 24.
17th Ave. W., 1400 block. Traffic offense. April 24.
17th St. E., 1700 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 20.
19th Ave. W., 1300 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 20.
20th Ave. W., 800 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 25.
21st Ave. W., 200 block. Driving without a valid license. April 21.
21st Ave. W., 200 block. Driving without a valid license. April 21.
21st Ave. W., 600 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 24.
21st Ave. W., 1300 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 22.
22nd Road E., 600 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 21.
25th St. W., 500 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 20.
27th St. E., 300 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 19.
31st St. W., 700 block. Battery. April 25.
33rd St. Ct. W., 900 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 21.
34th St. W., 2200 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 19.
43rd St. W., 3400 block. Driving without a valid license. April 22.
51st St. W., 4800 block. Battery. April 22.
51st St. W., 4800 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 25.
Cortez Road W., 4200 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 20.
Cortez Road W., 5300 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 19.
Cortez Road W., 5300 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 20.
Cortez Road W., 5900 block. Driving without a valid license. April 19.
Ibis Ct., 1000 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 16.
Manatee Ave. E., 1500 block. Traffic offense. April 23.
Manatee Ave. E., 2000 block. Driving without a valid license. April 24.
Manatee Ave. W., 100 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 22.
Manatee Ave. W., 2300 block. Driving without a valid license. April 19.
Manatee Ave. W., 3900 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 23.
Manatee Ave. W., 3900 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 23.
Manatee Ave. W., 6300 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 20.
Manatee Ave. W., 7400 block. Trespassing. April 22.
Manatee Ave. W., 9500 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 24.
Manatee Ave. W., 12000 block. Traffic offense. April 21.
Martin Luther King Ave. W., 100 block. Traffic offense. April 21.
Martin Luther King Ave. E., 900 block. Driving without a valid license. April 24.
Martin Luther King Ave. E., 1800 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 19.
River Trace Cir., 2800 block. Trespassing. April 20.
Riverfront Blvd., 100 block. Driving without a valid license. April 25.
Riverwalk Dr. W., 600 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 21.
St. Ct. E., 1500 block. Traffic offense. April 25.
SR64 E., 4300 block. Driving without a valid license. April 21.
Virginia Dr., 600 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 21.
Waterfront Dr., 100 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 25.
Palmetto
Fourth Ave. W., 1100 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 20.
Fourth Ave. W., 2800 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 17.
Sixth Ave. W., 800 block. Domestic disturbance. April 20.
Sixth St. W., 1900 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 23.
Eighth Ave. W., 1200 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 22.
Ninth Ave. E., 900 block. Domestic disturbance. April 23.
Ninth St. E., 200 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 19.
10th Ave. W., 1400 block. Aggravated assault. April 22.
10th Lane W., 3400 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 23.
10th St. E., 500 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 18.
10th St. E., 500 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 21.
10th St. E., 600 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 17.
10th St. E., 600 block. Battery. April 20.
10th St. E., 600 block. Battery. April 20.
10th St. E., 700 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 20.
10th St. W., 1100 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 19.
10th St. W., 1600 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 18.
11th Ave. W., 900 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. April 17.
11th Ave. W., 1200 block. Domestic disturbance. April 19.
11th St. Dr. E., 500 block. Domestic disturbance. April 19.
12th St. Dr. W., 500 block. Domestic disturbance. April 17.
13th Ave. W., 300 block. Domestic disturbance. April 17.
17th St. W., 500 block. Battery. April 18.
17th St. W., 1200 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 20.
Haben Blvd., 500 block. Domestic disturbance. April 18.
Haben Blvd., 600 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 20.
Haben Blvd., 700 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 22.
Riverside Dr., 900 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. April 20.
Riverside Dr., 1000 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 23.
Riverside Dr., 1000 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 18.
Riviera Dunes Way, 100 block. Battery. April 22.
US41 N., 400 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 17.
Manatee County
E10
15th St. E., 3300 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 16.
15th St. E., 3400 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. April 18.
16th Ave. Dr. E., 2500 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 9.
19th St. E., 3400 block. Battery. April 13.
26th Ave. E., 2000 block. Battery. April 21.
30th Ave. E., 900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 13.
30th Ave. E., 2600 block. Battery. April 19.
33rd Ave. Dr. E., 600 block. Aggravated assault. April 18.
36th Ave. E., 600 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 21.
E20
17th St. E., 6000 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 10.
55th Ave. Cir. E., 1600 block. Battery. April 9.
E30
Third St. Ct. W., 6800 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 17.
63rd Ave. W., 100 block. Domestic disturbance. April 16.
66th Ave. W., 800 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 13.
E40
41st Cir. E., 100 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 16.
67th St. Cir. E., 600 block. Trespassing. April 10.
SR64 E., 6200 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 19.
E50
51st Ave. E., 2700 block. Trespassing. April 10.
53rd Ave. E., 2900 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 10.
53rd Ave. E., 2900 block. Trespassing. April 12.
53rd Ave. E., 2900 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. April 15.
53rd Ave. E., 2900 block. Battery. April 17.
55th Ter. E., 6100 block. Battery. April 17.
Drake Blvd. E., 4400 block. Battery. April 10.
Drake Blvd. E., 4400 block. Battery. April 20.
Lincoln Road, 6700 block. Trespassing. April 16.
SR70 E., 6300 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 10.
E60
Cooper Creek Blvd., 8000 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 18.
N10
11th St. Ct. W., 100 block. Domestic disturbance. April 13.
49th St. E., 400 block. Domestic disturbance. April 19.
Bayshore Road, 5600 block. Aggravated assault. April 17.
Harlee Road, 14400 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 13.
N20
16th Ave. E., 2400 block. Battery. April 10.
21st St. E., 900 block. Battery. April 10.
21st St. E., 900 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 19.
24th St. E., 1700 block. Domestic disturbance. April 18.
25th St. E., 1200 block. Battery. April 18.
28th Ave. Dr. E., 9200 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 11.
30th Ave. E., 8700 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 21.
35th Ave. Cir. E., 6300 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 18.
37th St. E., 3700 block. Domestic disturbance. April 13.
60th St. E., 3100 block. Domestic disturbance. April 19.
86th St. Cir. E., 2900 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 13.
86th St. Cir. E., 2900 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 13.
89th St. E., 4100 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 13.
98th St. E., 3300 block. Domestic disturbance. April 10.
99th St. E., 3300 block. Battery. April 15.
N30
47th St. Cir. E., 8200 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. April 10.
63rd St. E., 6500 block. Domestic disturbance. April 18.
71st Ave. E., 9600 block. Domestic disturbance. April 12.
N40
73rd Ave. E., 22800 block. Battery. April 13.
Greenbrook Blvd., 6600 block. Battery. April 16.
Searobbin Dr., 15200 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 17.
Vardon Ter., 16700 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 13.
Woodstock Road, 100 block. Domestic disturbance. April 13.
N70
41st Ave. E., 7800 block. Aggravated assault. Feb 27.
81st Ct. E., 3100 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 13.
81st Ct. E., 3100 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 9.
Lena Road, 5000 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 16.
Lena Road, 5300 block. Trespassing. April 12.
Ranch Creek Ter., 11200 block. Domestic disturbance. April 18.
SR64 E., 8100 block. Trespassing. April 12.
SR64 E., 11200 block. Trespassing. April 12.
Stone Harbour Loop, 8000 block. Trespassing. April 13.
Wild Lake Ter., 6800 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 11.
N80
Lakewood Ranch Blvd., 8100 block. Trespassing. April 17.
Market St., 8300 block. Battery. April 16.
W10
First St. W., 3100 block. Driving without a valid license. April 17.
First St. W., 3600 block. Trespassing. April 18.
14th St. W., 1800 block. Domestic disturbance. April 15.
14th St. W., 2800 block. Battery. April 13.
14th St. W., 4000 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 17.
14th St. W., 4200 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 18.
14th St. W., 4200 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 18.
18th St. W., 4300 block. Aggravated assault. April 10.
18th St. W., 4300 block. Domestic disturbance. April 12.
18th St. W., 4300 block. Battery. April 18.
18th St. W., 4300 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 19.
18th St. W., 4300 block. Battery. April 7.
19th St. W., 3700 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 21.
24th St. W., 3900 block. Domestic disturbance. April 11.
28th Ave. W., 400 block. Battery. April 11.
30th Ave. W., 2500 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. April 19.
34th Ave. W., 1900 block. Battery. April 13.
36th Ave. W., 1100 block. Battery. April 12.
36th Ave. W., 2900 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 12.
38th Ave. W., 2200 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 10.
40th Ave. W., 1000 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 20.
301 Blvd. W., 600 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 12.
301 Blvd. W., 600 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 19.
301 Blvd. W., 800 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 10.
301 Blvd. W., 800 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 12.
301 Blvd. W., 900 block. Driving without a valid license. April 17.
Cortez Road W., 500 block. Traffic offense. April 18.
Cortez Road W., 600 block. Domestic disturbance. April 14.
Cortez Road W., 900 block. Trespassing. April 8.
Cortez Road W., 1600 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. April 10.
Cortez Road W., 2300 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 13.
Cortez Road W., 3200 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 18.
Cortez Road W., 3300 block. Trespassing. April 17.
W20
Fifth St. W., 5000 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 19.
14th St. W., 4900 block. Battery. April 12.
14th St. W., 4900 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 16.
14th St. W., 5100 block. Trespassing. April 11.
14th St. W., 5200 block. Battery. April 13.
18th St. W., 4900 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 9.
20th St. W., 5100 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 21.
24th St. W., 5000 block. Aggravated assault. April 19.
25th St. W., 4900 block. Battery. April 19.
44th Ave. E., 100 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 16.
50th Ave. Ter. W., 900 block. Domestic disturbance. April 14.
50th Ave. W., 2900 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 14.
51st Ave. Dr. W., 100 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 17.
51st Ave. Dr. W., 2400 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 22.
51st Ave. Dr. W., 3200 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 13.
51st Ave. Plaza W., 900 block. Battery. April 24.
51st Ave. W., 800 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 10.
301 Blvd. E., 700 block. Trespassing. April 11.
Cortez Road W., 2000 block. Trespassing. April 8.
W30
Fifth St. E., 5800 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 18.
Sixth St. Ct. E., 5600 block. Uttering. April 17.
Eighth St. Ct. W., 5500 block. Domestic disturbance. April 14.
Eighth St. Ct. E., 5800 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 21.
12th St. E., 5500 block. Battery. April 18.
14th St. W., 5400 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 12.
14th St. W., 5600 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 18.
14th St. W., 5700 block. Traffic offense. April 11.
14th St. W., 5900 block. Trespassing. April 21.
15th St. E., 5600 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 2.
15th St. E., 5900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 13.
57th Ave. Dr. E., 1000 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 10.
57th Ave. W., 500 block. Aggravated assault. April 16.
57th Ave. W., 1000 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. April 13.
59th Ave. Dr. W., 900 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 12.
59th Ave. E., 1400 block. DUI. Suspect arrested. April 19.
60th Ave. Ter. W., 700 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 14.
60th Ave. Ter. W., 900 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 13.
63rd Ave. E., 500 block. Trespassing. April 17.
Fountain Lake Cir., 5600 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 18.
W40
14th St. W., 5300 block. Trespassing. April 12.
14th St. W., 5300 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 20.
14th St. W., 6400 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 10.
14th St. W., 6400 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 21.
15th St. W., 5700 block. Aggravated assault. April 21.
16th St. W., 5500 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 13.
17th St. W., 5700 block. Domestic disturbance. April 18.
19th St. W., 5600 block. Battery. April 18.
24th St. W., 5800 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 14.
55th Ave. W., 2300 block. Battery. April 19.
Bayshore Gardens Pkwy., 1500 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 20.
Bayshore Gardens Pkwy., 2700 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 9.
Dartmouth Dr., 1400 block. Domestic disturbance. April 14.
W50
40th Ave. W., 11700 block. Trespassing. April 14.
43rd Ave. Dr. W., 7800 block. Battery. April 16.
44th St. W., 5100 block. Uttering. April 17.
46th Ave. W., 10200 block. Domestic disturbance. April 19.
60th St. W., 4500 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 17.
71st St. W., 4500 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 19.
77th St. W., 3400 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 13.
116th St. Ct. W., 3700 block. Aggravated assault. April 16.
119th St. W., 4400 block. Driving without a valid license. April 14.
Cortez Road W., 3500 block. Trespassing. April 17.
Cortez Road W., 3900 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 18.
Cortez Road W., 12700 block. Traffic offense. April 12.
Palma Sola Blvd., 3700 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 8.
W60
37th St. W., 700 block. Battery. April 10.
39th St. W., 1400 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 13.
61st St. NW., 1300 block. Battery. April 16.
Manatee Ave. W., 4200 block. Trespassing. April 14.
Manatee Ave. W., 5900 block. Battery. April 18.
Manatee Ave. W., 6900 block. Driving without a valid license. April 19.
Manatee Ave. W., 6900 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 13.
Riverview Blvd., 5900 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 21.
