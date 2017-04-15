Police reports April 16

Bradenton
First St. E., 700 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 9.
First St. W., 1200 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 6.
Second Ave. E., 1200 block. Trespassing. April 6.
Second St. E., 200 block. Trespassing. April 5.
Second St. E., 200 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 5.
Third Ave. W., 800 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 7.
Third St. W., 1100 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 6.
Fifth St. W., 2000 block. Aggravated assault. April 8.
Sixth Ave. W., 300 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 6.
Sixth St. W., 1000 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 10.
Seventh St. E., 400 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 8.
Eighth St. E., 900 block. Traffic offense. April 12.
Ninth St. W., 2100 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 6.
10th St. W., 2000 block. Trespassing. April 11.
10th St. W., 2400 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 10.
12th Ave. E., 100 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 5.
12th St. W., 300 block. Battery. April 5.
12th St. W., 400 block. Battery. April 7.
12th St. W., 400 block. Battery. April 11.
14th St. W., 1200 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 9.
14th St. W., 1700 block. Driving without a valid license. April 7.
14th St. W., 1700 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 5.
14th St. W., 1900 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 5.
14th St. W., 2300 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 5.
17th St. E., 500 block. Traffic offense. April 5.
19th St. Ct. E., 1500 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 9.
23rd St. E., 700 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 11.
26th Ave. W., 1300 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 9.
28th St. W., 1300 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 7.
47th Ave. W., 4300 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 8.
53rd St. E., 900 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 10.
53rd St. E., 900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 9.
59th St. W., 2000 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 10.
Cortez Road W., 4300 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 10.
Cortez Road W., 5300 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 4.
Manatee Ave. W., 2300 block. Traffic offense. April 11.
Manatee Ave. W., 6900 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 11.
Martin Luther King Ave. E., 300 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 10.
Martin Luther King Ave. E., 300 block. Driving without a valid license. April 6.
Martin Luther King Ave. E., 2100 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 6.
Martin Luther King Ave. E., 2500 block. Battery. April 10.
SR64 E., 4800 block. Driving without a valid license. April 11.
Palmetto
Fifth Ave. W., 500 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 4.
Seventh St. W., 500 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 5.
Eighth Ave. W., 1100 block. Trespassing. April 3.
Eighth Ave. W., 1100 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 6.
Eighth Ave. W., 1300 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 7.
Ninth St. W., 700 block. Traffic offense. April 9.
Ninth St. W., 700 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 4.
Ninth St. W., 700 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 5.
Ninth St. W., 1800 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 10.
Ninth St. W., 1900 block. Traffic offense. April 9.
10th St. E., 500 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 8.
10th St. E., 600 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 7.
10th St. E., 600 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 9.
10th St. E., 700 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. April 4.
10th St. E., 700 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 7.
10th St. W., 1100 block. Domestic disturbance. April 10.
10th St. W., 1500 block. Battery. April 3.
11th St. Dr. W., 400 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 7.
11th St. E., 1200 block. Traffic offense. April 9.
12th Ave. W., 1200 block. Domestic disturbance. April 4.
12th St. W., 1000 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 5.
14th St. W., 700 block. Battery. April 9.
17th St. W., 1200 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. April 3.
17th St. W., 1200 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. April 5.
26th Ave. W., 1100 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 4.
Haben Blvd., 500 block. Traffic offense. April 10.
Haben Blvd., 700 block. Battery. April 7.
Haben Blvd., 900 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 4.
Riverside Dr., 800 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 7.
Riverside Dr., 1000 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 10.
Riviera Dunes Way, 100 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 9.
US41 N., 2600 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 6.
Manatee County
E10
First St. E., 3600 block. Trespassing. April 4.
First St. E., 3800 block. Trespassing. April 6.
Third St. E., 3100 block. Domestic disturbance. April 6.
Fifth St. Ct. E., 3200 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 3.
Fifth St. E., 2600 block. Traffic offense. April 6.
Fifth St. E., 3300 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 5.
12th St. Ct. E., 3000 block. Larceny. Property stolen. April 4.
15th St. E., 4000 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 2.
19th St. E., 3600 block. Driving without a valid license. April 3.
20th St. E., 3700 block. Domestic disturbance. April 3.
25th Ave. E., 500 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 2.
30th Ave. E., 900 block. Trespassing. April 2.
30th Ave. E., 900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 4.
30th Ave. E., 900 block. Trespassing. April 5.
30th Ave. E., 1900 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 4.
44th Ave. E., 700 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 7.
US301, 3800 block. Battery. April 2.
US301, 3800 block. Driving without a valid license. April 4.
E20
15th St. E., 5900 block. Trespassing. April 1.
15th St. E., 6100 block. Driving without a valid license. April 4.
17th St. Ct. E., 5300 block. Domestic disturbance. April 6.
E30
14th St. W., 6700 block. Battery. April 2.
63rd Ave. E., 100 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 5.
E40
34th St. E., 3700 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. April 1.
41st Ave. E., 6800 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 7.
42nd Ave. E., 3000 block. Domestic disturbance. April 2.
42nd Ave. E., 3000 block. Domestic disturbance. April 3.
57th St. E., 2100 block. Trespassing. April 3.
SR64 E., 6300 block. Trespassing. April 5.
SR64 E., 6600 block. Driving without a valid license. April 7.
E50
41st St. E., 5800 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 6.
Drake Blvd. E., 4400 block. Domestic disturbance. April 5.
Owls Nest Ter., 7000 block. Domestic disturbance. April 5.
Stone River Road, 6400 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 5.
N10
20th St. W., 100 block. Domestic disturbance. April 1.
33rd St. W., 800 block. Driving without a valid license. April 7.
64th St. Ct. E., 700 block. Domestic disturbance. April 1.
Bayshore Road, 2500 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 5.
Cane Mill Lane, 1100 block. Battery. April 8.
US41 N., 2300 block. Trespassing. April 4.
N20
Second Ave. E., 2600 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 4.
Fourth Ave. E., 3600 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 4.
Fifth Ave. E., 2800 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 4.
Sixth Ave. E., 2800 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 4.
36th Ave. E., 9100 block. Domestic disturbance. April 2.
US41 N., 3500 block. Trespassing. April 7.
N70
81st Ct. E., 3100 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 5.
Anchor Loop, 6600 block. Battery. April 3.
Forest Run Dr., 10700 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. April 5.
Forest Run Dr., 10800 block. Battery. April 7.
Lena Road, 4900 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 5.
Lena Road, 5000 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 5.
Lost Creek Ter., 11100 block. Domestic disturbance. April 6.
Port Harbour Pkwy., 8700 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 8.
Willowshire Way, 6500 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 5.
N80
Lake Vista Ct., 7600 block. Domestic disturbance. April 7.
Majestic Ct., 8600 block. Domestic disturbance. April 1.
Natures Way, 8100 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 1.
Natures Way, 8200 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 4.
Ranch Lake Blvd., 5800 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. April 8.
River Club Blvd., 6100 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 2.
Royal Calcutta Pl., 9600 block. Domestic disturbance. April 4.
W10
First St. W., 3500 block. Domestic disturbance. April 7.
14th St. W., 3200 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 4.
14th St. W., 3500 block. Domestic disturbance. April 7.
14th St. W., 4000 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 3.
14th St. W., 4000 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 3.
14th St. W., 4000 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. April 3.
18th St. W., 4300 block. Battery. April 6.
19th St. W., 3500 block. Theft. Property stolen. March 30.
20th St. W., 3600 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 6.
26th St. W., 4300 block. Trespassing. March 13.
28th Ave. W., 400 block. Domestic disturbance. April 4.
30th Ave. W., 1200 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 2.
301 Blvd. W., 600 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 4.
Cortez Road W., 1500 block. Trespassing. April 1.
Lake Bayshore Dr., 3600 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 7.
W20
14th St. W., 5100 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 3.
14th St. W., 5100 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 5.
19th St. Cir. W., 4500 block. Battery. April 2.
44th Ave. E., 100 block. Armed robbery. Suspect arrested. April 1.
50th Ave. Dr. E., 300 block. Battery. April 7.
51st Ave. Dr. W., 2500 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 5.
51st Ave. Ter. W., 3300 block. Battery. April 2.
52nd Ave. W., 100 block. Domestic disturbance. April 1.
Cortez Road W., 600 block. Trespassing. April 1.
Cortez Road W., 1000 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 1.
Cortez Road W., 2000 block. Trespassing. April 5.
Cortez Road W., 2700 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 3.
Cortez Road W., 3100 block. Domestic disturbance. April 4.
W30
Fifth St. E., 5800 block. Battery. April 5.
11th St. Cir. E., 5400 block. Battery. April 5.
14th St. W., 5400 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 2.
14th St. W., 5600 block. Domestic disturbance. April 8.
14th St. W., 5800 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 3.
57th Ave. Dr. E., 400 block. Domestic disturbance. April 6.
57th Ave. Dr. E., 400 block. Battery. April 7.
57th Ave. W., 600 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 3.
60th Ave. Dr. W., 300 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 3.
60th Ave. Dr. E., 400 block. Domestic disturbance. April 7.
60th Ave. Ter. W., 200 block. Theft. Property stolen. April 4.
60th Ave. Ter. W., 200 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 3.
W40
14th St. W., 5900 block. Trespassing. April 4.
14th St. W., 6100 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 2.
14th St. W., 6100 block. Warrant. Suspect arrested. April 2.
14th St. W., 6100 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. April 3.
14th St. W., 6300 block. Battery. April 4.
14th St. W., 6900 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 5.
14th St. W., 6900 block. Trespassing. April 7.
26th St. W., 6000 block. Trespassing. April 2.
26th St. W., 6200 block. Domestic disturbance. April 3.
53rd Ave. W., 1800 block. Grand theft. Property stolen. April 6.
Amherst Ave., 2300 block. Aggravated assault. April 3.
Bayshore Gardens Pkwy., 2500 block. Trespassing. April 5.
Flamingo Blvd., 1700 block. Narcotics related. Suspect arrested. April 4.
Roslyn Ave., 1600 block. Trespassing. April 2.
Sunset Dr., 2000 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 5.
W50
62nd St. W., 4200 block. Trespassing. April 7.
71st St. W., 4500 block. Burglary. Property stolen. April 5.
Sherwood Dr., 200 block. Domestic disturbance. April 6.
W60
Fifth Ave. NW., 7100 block. Criminal mischief. Damaged property. April 5.
19th Ave. W., 5300 block. Domestic disturbance. April 2.
43rd St. W., 2500 block. Trespassing. Nov 29.
75th St. NW., 600 block. Domestic disturbance. April 4.
Comments