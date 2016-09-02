Bradenton police look for credit card thief

Police are looking for a man investigators say used a stolen credit card at a local Walmart store.
Early Monday morning, someone entered an unlocked car parked in the 1900 block of 15th Avenue Drive West and stole a wallet, according to a news release. Later that morning, someone used a credit card in the wallet at Walmart store at 5315 Cortez Road W.
Police released a photo of a man they described as a suspect.
If you recognize the man or have any information about the case, you can call Detective Yolana Cox at 941-932-9301 (reference case No. 2016-7291) or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip thru the web at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.
