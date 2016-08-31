7 cars burglarized in northern Manatee County neighborhoods

Seven cars were broken into in two subdivisions in Palmetto late Tuesday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a news release, an unknown person at an unknown time between 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday broke into the vehicles of three victims in the Thousand Oaks subdivision and three victims of the Woodlawn Lakes subdivision, both on the border of Parrish off of Erie Road.
No force was used to gain entry to the vehicles, according to the release.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments