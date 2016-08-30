Deceased infant’s brother released from hospital

The 3-year-old brother of deceased 10-month-old Tariah White has been released from the hospital as the investigation continues into the abuse detectives say both children suffered.
On the afternoon of Aug. 23, Tariah White and her 3-year-old brother were left in the care of their mother’s boyfriend, Eric Neri, while their mother, Tronesh Ackerman, went to work. When the children’s grandmother picked up Tariah a few hours later, she rushed the baby to the hospital, but police say the infant was already non-responsive and cold to the touch.
Tariah died from a single blow to the back of the head, investigators have said. The infant suffered multiple skull fractures and several bruises on her body.
Her 3-year-old brother had been hospitalized for several days at All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg after suffering several skull fractures, a leg fracture and several bruises on his body.
Neri was charged with second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and child neglect with great bodily harm. He is being held at the Manatee County jail without bond.
Bradenton police detective Lt. James Racky said Tuesday the boy has since be released from All Children’s Hospital. No other details regarding his condition were available.
Police have not yet decided what, if any, charges Ackerman could face.
On Friday, the boy was ordered into protective custody by a judge when the Florida Department of Children and Families and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Child Protective Investigative Division said it was unclear whether Neri or Ackerman was responsible for the boy’s injuries. Ackerman had admitted to whipping the boy with a belt before, and Neri had said it occurred on multiple occasions, officials said in court.
Ackerman has been ordered to not have any contact her 3-year-old son.
The Bradenton police investigation remains ongoing. Neri, who police said admitted to hurting Tariah, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and was appointed a public defender.
Neri has also been forbidden from having any contact with the boy.
Meanwhile, CPID and DCF are conducting an investigation reviewing the circumstances surrounding Tariah’s death.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
