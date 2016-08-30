Man arrested after stolen car pursuit

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies caught the suspect in a stolen vehicle pursuit early Tuesday.
Around 1:21 a.m., a relative of the 50-year-old woman whose car was stolen followed the suspect, aiding deputies searching for him. A traffic stop was initiated at the intersection of Tallevast Road and 15th Street East on 26-year-old Letroy D. Mosley, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Mosley who then fled in the car south on 15th Street East to University Parkway and then turned west toward U.S. 301. According to the release, Mosley attempted to hop over the median, but the car became disabled and he fled on foot.
He was apprehended at the intersection of University Parkway and U.S. 301 without incident.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments