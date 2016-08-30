Deputies search for man in connection to stabbing

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 29-year-old man who deputies say stabbed a man at a hotel in Bradenton late Monday and fled on foot.
Hugor Orona was staying with a 25-year-old man at a hotel in the 600 block of 67th Street Circle East while they worked in Bradenton, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office press release. Orona was drinking heavily and was told by hotel staff to quiet down around 11 p.m.
When the 25-year-old man asked Orona to be quiet for fear of getting kicked out of the hotel, Orona took out a knife and started swinging it at the man, who sustained a cut to the arm and stomach, according to the release.
The man ran to the office for help, but Orona subsequently fled. He is 5-foot 7-inches, 200 pounds, has a muscular build, tattoos on his face, is bald with no facial hair and was wearing black shorts at the time.
