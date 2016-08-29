At least one hurt in Bradenton shooting

At least one person was shot Monday afternoon in Bradenton, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Dave Bristow, sheriff’s office spokesman, said the investigation of what happened in the 5900 block of Fifth Street East is ongoing and little was known as of Monday afternoon. It also was unclear as to the nature of the victim’s injuries or why the individual was shot.
One investigator on scene was overheard saying, “It’s going to get big. We just found two big piles of money.”
Sheriff’s office investigators had the entire intersection of the 5900 block of Fifth Street East cordoned off with crime scene tape.
Neighbors said the response by the sheriff’s office was quick. Alice Seabolt was in her bathroom getting ready for work around 1:30 p.m. when she heard what sounded like gunshots.
“I heard pop, pop,” Seabolt said. “I wasn’t sure if it was fireworks, so I just kind of stayed in the bathroom for a couple of minutes. I came running outside after that and there were cops everywhere.”
A sheriff’s office substation is just two blocks away on 57th Avenue East.
