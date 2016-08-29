19-year-old arrested in connection to armed robbery

Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was a suspect of an armed robbery on Aug. 25.
According to a Bradenton police press release, 19-year-old Timothy A. Fulton, of Bradenton, was positively identified by witnesses as the gunman who, at 2:08 p.m. on Aug. 24 entered a Metro PCS store on Manatee Avenue East, showed a handgun and demanded money. He left with an unknown amount of money in a black Hyundai.
On Aug. 25, deputies conducted a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle and Fulton was driving. Fulton was held on $59,240 bond and was charged with the following:
- Armed robbery.
- Misuse of temporary tag.
- Aggravated flee with injury or damage.
- Reckless driving.
- Leaving the scene of a crash.
- Resisting an officer without violence.
- Failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance.
Anyone with information about the case No. 2016-7167 can contact Det. Eleazar Garcia at 941-932-9373 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-634-8477 or going online at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.
Comments