Crime

August 29, 2016 9:59 AM

Officials investigate arson fire

Herald staff report

Bradenton

A vehicle fire early Monday has been ruled an arson, according to the Bradenton Fire Department.

Just before 4 a.m., Bradenton firefighters responded to the 1500 block of Woodwinds Lane and found smoke and flames coming from the engine compartment of a vehicle, according to a news release.

The fire was contained to the vehicle and there were no injuries, according to the fire department.

After investigation by the fire department, Bradenton Police Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire was ruled an arson.

Anyone with information about what happened can call 1-877-NO-ARSON.

