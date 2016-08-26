Bradenton woman gets two years in prison for fatal crash, driving without license

A Bradenton woman was sentenced to two years in prison Thursday for driving without a driver’s license and causing a crash that resulted in the death of a passenger.
Candida Yessenia Lagos, who turned 35 last week, pleaded no contest Thursday afternoon to driving without driver’s license cause serious injury or death in the May 30 crash that killed Andrea F. Rivas Lopez.
After a traffic homicide investigation conducted by FHP, it was determined Lagos was at fault in the crash. A warrant for her arrest was issued June 8.
Lagos had not returned to her home in the 2100 block of Third Street East in Bradenton for more than six days prior to an investigator speaking to her landlord, according to an affidavit dated June 7. After speaking to her employer at Paisano Night Club, 5815 15th St. E., Bradenton, investigators learned she had not been to work since the day of the crash.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Lagos was southbound on U.S. 301 on Manatee Road in Parrish when her vehicle traveled onto the grassy shoulder west of the road. Lagos reportedly swerved left in an attempt to get back on the road but overcorrected and lost control of vehicle. The car crossed the north and southbound lanes before going onto the grassy shoulder on the east side of the road, hitting a tree and flipping onto its side.
The victim, a passenger in the car, was taken to Blake Medical Center, where she died from injuries sustained in the crash.
A Parrish man who lived nearby witnessed the crash.
Lagos has no criminal history, according to court records.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
