Undercover bust targets ‘johns’ looking for sex

Two men got unwelcome surprises this week when the “prostitutes” they tried to hire for sex turned out to be part of a police undercover operation, according to Sarasota police.
The busts happened Tuesday afternoon in the 4700 block of North Tamiami Trail. The two men, one from Cortez, the other from Sarasota, were each charged with solicitation of prostitution.
The investigation was conducted by the Sarasota Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, with the assistance of the Narcotics Unit and the Patrol Division.
