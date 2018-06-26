Drugs discovered at Florida detention center. Three suspects have been charged, authorities say

Three suspects face charges after a corporal at the Hernando County Detention Center discovered a syringe and three "Opana" opioid pills duct taped to a toilet on June 18.
According to a release, the detention center's video surveillance showed Jonathan Perry, 27, enter the lobby restroom shortly after 9 p.m.
A review of recent phone calls revealed that inmate Camilla Bell, 32, had been planning the incident, and another inmate, Rebecca Lashbrook, 28, also was involved.
On June 18, deputies say Bell released $250 to Perry and Lashbrook called him throughout the day to give him detailed instructions on how to deliver the drugs.
Perry was to use the money released by Bell to purchase the drugs, and then tape them to the back of the toilet in the public lobby restroom, where a "trusty" inmate on the cleanup crew would retrieve them later in the evening and bring them to Bell.
The delivery was intercepted when Corporal Jamie Downing discovered the contraband and alerted authorities to begin an investigation.
After being read their Miranda Rights, deputies say Bell and Lashbrook confirmed their roles in the incident. They were each charged with one count of conspiracy to introduce contraband into a detention center.
Perry was arrested on one count of introducing contraband into a detention facility. On June 20, he was also charged with one count of fraudulent use of a credit card and four counts of fraudulent use of another person's ID.
On Tuesday, he was being held at the detention center on a $12,000 bond.
Records show Bell was arrested March 14 on three counts of probation violation: petit theft, grand theft and possession of a controlled substance. Lashbrook was arrested May 12 — her birthday — on two counts of probation violation.
Both remain in custody at the detention center without bond.
