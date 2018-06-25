Bradenton man caught driving over 100 mph. That's not his only trouble, cops say

A Bradenton man was pulled over Friday night when a Manatee County Sheriff's Office deputy registered his speed at over 100 mph on State Road 70, according to an arrest report.
The deputy was driving west on State Road 70 East around 11:43 p.m. Friday when he noticed a vehicle behind him moving at a high rate of speed. When the silver 2015 Jaguar passed the deputy, he recorded the Jaguar's speed at 110 mph in a 50 mph zone, according to the probable cause affidavit.
After pulling the vehicle over in the 9000 block of State Road 70, the deputy spoke with the driver, identified as 29-year-old Michael Lerman of Bradenton. According to the affidavit, the deputy noted he could smell alcohol coming from the car and Lerman's eyes were bloodshot, and watery and he was slurring his words. Lerman reportedly admitted to having two vodka drinks that night. He declined to perform field sobriety tests and a breath test, the deputy noted in the affidavit.
Lerman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. While searching Lerman, deputies also found two baggies of cocaine inside his shorts pockets, according to the affidavit. The deputy wrote that after the baggies were discovered, Lerman "started saying things like he was going to kill his friend, implying that someone put them in his pockets."
Lerman told a jail nurse he had medical issues and was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared. Hospital staff told the deputy Lerman had a 0.211 blood alcohol level and cleared him to be taken to the jail.
While at the hospital and after being read his rights, Lerman said the shorts belonged to a friend and he wouldn't have stopped for the deputy if he knew there was cocaine in his pockets, according to the affidavit.
Lerman was charged with DUI and possession of cocaine. He was released from jail Saturday on a $2,000 bond, online jail records show.
