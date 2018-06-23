Florida cheerleading coach accused of sexual relationships with 2 minors

Two Florida sheriff's offices are looking into allegations that a 28-year-old cheerleader coach maintained inappropriate sexual relationships with two minors.
Victor Valenty was arrested Thursday by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Detectives said he engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old victim from September 2016 to April 2017.
Valenty allegedly used Snapchat to send the girl sexually explicit images through Snapchat. He's also accused of driving to pick her up and take her back to his Pinellas County residence to engage in sexual activity.
In a Friday interview with Hillsborough deputies, Valenty reportedly admitted to charges including traveling to meet a minor and distribution of obscene material to a minor.
Valenty also engaged in a sexual relationship between April 2016 and May 2017 with a victim who was 16-years-old, Bay News 9 reports. Investigators say he met both victims through his job at the Storm All-Star Cheer and Dance. Storm released a statement acknowledging Valenty's charges on Facebook.
"The safety and well-being of all of our kids has been and will always be our first priority," the statement read. "We conduct rigorous background checks on all coaches in accordance with USASF (U.S. All Star Federation) and have never experienced a situation like this in our thirteen year history."
Pinellas deputies charged Valenty with four counts of sexual battery. Valenty also faces a slew of charges from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, such as 10 counts of traveling to meet a minor and obscene communication. He is being held without bond at the Pinellas County jail. Further charges may be pending.
Investigators say no other victims have been identified. However, anyone with information about other victims is asked to contact the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.
Comments