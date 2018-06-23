Patrick Cherfils, 37, wanted for sale of rock cocaine.
Manatee deputies are searching for these 8 suspects. You could be rewarded for your help

By Ryan Callihan

June 23, 2018 02:36 PM

Deputies arrested one suspect on their featured fugitives list but they're still searching for eight more of them. Your help could lead to a reward.

Latrayon Johnson, 30, was arrested June 15 on burglary charges. These are the suspects the Manatee County Sheriff's Office is still looking for:

  • Patrick Cherfils, 37, wanted for sale of rock cocaine.
  • Samantha Epperson, 30, wanted for shoplifting, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance and contempt of court.
  • Kaela Bartholomew, 30, wanted for contempt of court, dealing in stolen property and obtaining money from pawn broker by fraud.
  • Malik Harris, 20, wanted for domestic battery by strangulation, battery and violation of injunction.
  • Ramon Zavala-Molina, 28, wanted for aggravated assault.
  • Patricia Bell, 37, wanted for contempt of court and uttering a false instrument.
  • Sam Cooper Jr., 57, wanted for violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance.
  • Jessica Lee Hobbs, 36, wanted for dealing in stolen property and defrauding a pawn broker.

If you have any information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at ManateeCrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.

