Manatee deputies are searching for these 8 suspects. You could be rewarded for your help

Deputies arrested one suspect on their featured fugitives list but they're still searching for eight more of them. Your help could lead to a reward.
Latrayon Johnson, 30, was arrested June 15 on burglary charges. These are the suspects the Manatee County Sheriff's Office is still looking for:
- Patrick Cherfils, 37, wanted for sale of rock cocaine.
- Samantha Epperson, 30, wanted for shoplifting, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance and contempt of court.
- Kaela Bartholomew, 30, wanted for contempt of court, dealing in stolen property and obtaining money from pawn broker by fraud.
- Malik Harris, 20, wanted for domestic battery by strangulation, battery and violation of injunction.
- Ramon Zavala-Molina, 28, wanted for aggravated assault.
- Patricia Bell, 37, wanted for contempt of court and uttering a false instrument.
- Sam Cooper Jr., 57, wanted for violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance.
- Jessica Lee Hobbs, 36, wanted for dealing in stolen property and defrauding a pawn broker.
If you have any information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at ManateeCrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
Comments