Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on June 23, 2018

David Perez, battery, no bond.
Andrew Thielen, unlicensed firearm, possession of controlled substance without prescription, $3,000 bond.
Kierra Mallory, driving with a suspended license, $1,500 bond.
Tomas Canil Xon, operating motor vehicle without valid license, $120 bond.
Niocca Scarberry, violation of probation, no bond
Rashad Macon, possesion of cannabis (less than 20 grams), $500 bond
Onrique Brinson, carjacking, no bond.
Codie Pfolsgrof, armed burglary, no bond.
Javado Thompson, attempted 2nd degree murder, no bond.
Braxton Pierson, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and grand theft, no bond.
Ricky Douglas, termination of parental rights, no bond.
Clarence McGriff, out of county warranty, $25,000 bond.
Jason Bounds, order revoking, no bond.
