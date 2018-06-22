Fentanyl, meth found in Bradenton apartment

Drugs and guns were found Wednesday inside a Bradenton apartment that investigators say was used for drug trafficking, according to documents from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Jonte M. Brice, 25, of Palmetto, was arrested Wednesday after deputies served a drug-related search warrant at an apartment in the 1600 block of 38th Avenue East in Bradenton. He was detained when the SWAT team arrived and called for those inside to come out of the apartment.
Deputies searched Brice's bedroom and found a loaded 9mm pistol, and a .45-caliber pistol hidden between the mattress and the box spring, according to the probable cause affidavit. Additional ammunition was also discovered in a dresser.
Under the bed, investigators found a black shoe box with a digital scale, empty plastic bags, and what was determined to be 15.1 grams of methamphetamine, 8.2 grams of fentanyl, and 100 Oxycodone pills. A bag of about 4.9 grams of cocaine was found on a dresser and a jar with approximately 3.9 grams of marijuana was also found in the apartment, according to the affidavit.
Investigators stated in the affidavit Brice knowingly used the apartment, which was within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, to sell drugs.
Brice, a convicted felon, was previously convicted of burglary twice in Sarasota County, and also has a robbery and grand theft conviction, according to the sheriff's office.
Brice admitted to handling weapons since becoming a convicted felon, according to the affidavit.
As of Friday morning, Brice was being held in the Manatee County jail on a $39,000 bond with multiple warrants for drug-related charges, online records showed.
