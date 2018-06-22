Bradenton man charged in six scrap metal burglaries, deputies say

A man already in custody in connection with three burglaries was charged on Thursday with three more break-ins, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Koppus, 54, is suspected of committing six burglaries between June 7 and June 11.

Deputies say Koppus targeted the following businesses after hours and stole tools, wiring, metal and vehicle parts to scrap them for money:

Benderson Development, June 7.

Arctic Air Services, June 9.

Tuffy Auto Service, June 9.

Ron's Elite Auto Services, June 9.

JUST Steel Inc., June 10.

Arctic Air Services, June 11.

Koppus's vehicle, identified as a Ford F150 extended cab with gold trim, chrome steps and factory chrome rims, was captured on surveillance video at several of the locations he allegedly burglarized, according to deputies.

One witness said they spotted Koppus and another unknown man as they were loading the pickup with stolen goods. The witness, an employee of Benderson Development, said the suspects were not authorized workers and he tried to follow them as they drove off, but could not keep up.

Deputies say Koppus frequented Premier Core Recycling to pawn the stolen items. He is also charged with dealing in stolen property.

According to deputies, Koppus said in an interview that he had been using heroin, so he did not remember committing the crimes.

Jail records indicate that Koppus has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2001, with charges for burglary, aggravated assault, domestic battery, stalking, probation violation and contempt of court.

In 2008, he was also charged with "shooting or throwing a missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building or aircraft" and two counts of causing great bodily harm.

He is being held at the Manatee County Jail on a $32,000 bond.

