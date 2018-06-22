Clients trusted a Sarasota lawyer. Cops say he stole more than $200,000 of their money

Police said a Sarasota lawyer stole more than $200,000 of client funds over nearly three years of practice.
Divorce and family attorney Jordan Wallach, 63, of Sarasota, was charged with one count of grand theft of $100,000. Detectives found he misappropriated at least $215,353.39 of client funds between December 2014 and August 2017, according to Sarasota police.
Thursday, Wallach was arrested at his home without incident, according to police. He is being held at the Sarasota County jail on a $200,000 bond.
The investigation began when a victim tried to cash a life insurance check from Wallach's firm in September 2017 but it bounced due to insufficient funds, according to police. An emergency petition was issued in October 2017 for Wallach to replace the funds and when he did not, his accounts were frozen.
Detectives spoke with several other victims in November 2017 who all said they hired Wallach. In each case, they tried to get funds entrusted to Wallach for family fiscal matters but he did not return their money, according to police. Detectives determined Wallach was writing checks not listed on the accounting ledgers and transferring money to accounts belonging to him. Police believe there may be additional victims.
According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators noted it appeared Wallach was using trust funds for other outstanding payments to other attorneys and another matters not related to the victim's money.
Wallach refused to speak with investigators when they reached out in February and evidence in the case was sent to the State Attorney's Office.
Wallach was voluntarily disbarred by the Florida Bar after a January 2018 Florida Supreme Court order where he appeared to be causing great public harm based on the misappropriation of client funds, according to police.
Sarasota police are asking anyone who feels they may be a victim of Wallach's to contact Detective Ross Revill at 941-954-7092 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com.
Comments