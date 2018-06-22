Troopers will be looking for drunk drivers on first official weekend of summer

It's the first official weekend of the summer; time for rosé all day, backyard bar-b-ques, the World Cup, and securing a sober driver to get you home at the end of the party.
Beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday, the Florida Highway Patrol will be looking for impaired drivers as part of a Wolfpack Operation. Troopers will focus on Interstate 75 along with major state and county roads in Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee, Desoto and Highlands counties, according to FHP.
As part of the detail, troopers will be mobile while monitoring traffic in efforts to be more visible and effective in removing impaired drivers from Florida roads.
Florida law considers a driver with a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of 0.08 or higher to be impaired, as well as those under 21 years old with a BAC of 0.02 or higher.
Motorists can also report an aggressive driver or request roadside assistance from FHP by dialing *FHP (*347).
