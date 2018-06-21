Florida man charged with burglaries. He blamed his meth, cops say

A Florida man told deputies he was high when he committed two burglaries earlier this month, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.
On June 5, deputies were called to a home on Hugh Thomas Drive after the homeowner came in from outside and noticed some things moved around and multiple items missing, according to the sheriff's office.
A second burglary was reported on June 12, this one on Yellow Bluff Road but in the "same area" of the county where "similar items" were missing from the home, a news release stated.
Security video collected in the investigation showed a man in this 30s driving a late 1990s-model Toyota 4Runner with extensive damage and distinguishing marks, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators identified Louis Cantone Jr. as the owner of the vehicle in the footage.
Officials also learned Cantone had been arrested on unrelated charges in Liberty County. When investigators spoke with Cantone, he admitted to committing the two burglaries while he was high on methamphetamine, according to the sheriff's office. He also told deputies he sold the stolen items.
Authorities in Liberty County confirmed Cantone's car was still in their impound lot. Investigators searched the vehicle and found meth along with evidence from the Yellow Bluff Road burglary, the news release stated.
Deputies obtained warrants for Cantone on two counts of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft more than $300 and less than $5,000, dealing in stolen property and violation of felony probation. As of Thursday, Cantone is in the Liberty County jail awaiting transfer to Bay County, according to the sheriff's office.
Cantone is on probation in Bay County for dealing in stolen property. That case stems from south Florida, according to the sheriff's office.
Comments