A cop tried to pull over a motorcyclist going 140 mph. But he wouldn't stop.

Because Deon Hendricks couldn't drive 55.
Hendricks lives in Florida, and was riding his motorcycle on U.S. 19 in Clearwater, where there is indeed a speed limit of 55 mph, reports ABC Action News.
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper spotted the Clearwater man whiz by on his black motorcycle early Sunday.
"I heard the engine rapidly accelerate and I observed the motorcycle rapidly accelerating. Once I came into view, I heard the pitch of the engine lower and the motorcycle slow as it passed me," he wrote in the report provided to The Miami Herald. "After it merged, I observed it rapidly accelerate and pass four vehicles that I had clocked at 65 miles per hour via my in-car radar. I observed the motorcycle rapidly pass the four vehicles as it pulled away from my location. I was unable to get a speed on the motorcycle via my radar."
According to the police report, the 28-year-old was eventually pulled over around 3 a.m., only after an intense effort.
"I accelerated my patrol vehicle and realized I was not overtaking the motorcycle," read the trooper's report. "I stopped accelerating my patrol vehicle at 140 miles per hour and the motorcycle was still pulling away from me."
The cyclist kept going, while slowing down and speeding up. The rider finally exited the highway, and stopped in the outside left turn lane for a red left turn signal, as per the report.
"I slowly came to a stop behind the black motorcycle and exited my fully marked patrol vehicle, and verbally told the driver to 'stop.' I held his right hand from reaching the throttle. He turned the motorcycle off and stepped off of it."
The officer wrote that Hendricks admitted to traveling fast , but only copped to 85 mph.
Hendricks was charged with reckless driving "a motor vehicle upon the highways of the State of Florida in a willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property."
He was released from Pinellas County Jail a few hours later on his own recognizance.
Alcohol does not appear to be involved.
