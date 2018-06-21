This woman bought a Porsche using a stolen identity, police say. Now, they need your help.

The Davie Police Department is asking for help in identifying a woman who they say used a stolen identity to buy a Porsche at a CarMax dealership.
The video accompanying the tweet depicts a woman entering the CarMax — 7420 W State Rd. 84 in Davie — dressed in jeans and sunglasses on an April day.
The woman used someone else's identity to buy a 2012 Porsche Panamera, according to police. The car is priced at $47,000.
"We take this situation very seriously and are working closely with the authorities on this investigation," said CarMax spokeswoman Claire Hunter. "Please refer any questions to them at this time."
If you have any information or recognize the woman in the video, please contact the Davie Police at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493 TIPS (8477).
