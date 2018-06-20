Bradenton store robbed at gunpoint. Man responsible still on the loose, deputies say.

Manatee County sheriff deputies are searching for a man they say robbed a Bradenton store at gunpoint on Wednesday night.
Around 8:45 p.m., the man walked into the Dollar General, located at 5177 33rd St. E, pointed a black revolver at the clerk, and demanded money from the safe.
The clerk could not access the safe, deputies said, and money was demanded from the registers.
The man took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area.
He is described by authorities to be in his 20s and was last seen wearing gray pants, a black long-sleeved shirt, black hat and padded ski gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at (941)-747-3011.
