School employee charged with assault, drug trafficking in 'different kind' of case

A woman faces aggravated assault and drug trafficking charges after she hit her boyfriend with her car and deputies found a large amount of fentanyl in her purse, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies on Tuesday evening responded to a call from the WingHouse restaurant at 5105 14th St. W., Bradenton. A man told deputies that his girlfriend of two years had intentionally struck him with her car, according to a report.
A witness on the scene was able to record the incident on their cell phone.
The footage showed Daisy Walker, 27, hitting the victim in the back of the head as he tried to walk away from her. As the victim tried to get into his car, Walker pulled him out and continued to strike him in the head numerous times, the sheriff's report says.
The video pans away until a silver Nissan is shown driving toward the victim, striking him with the front right portion of the vehicle. The victim was launched into the air about three to five feet and suffered a broken arm that would require surgery, according to staff at Blake Medical Center.
The car continued to circle the parking lot and the driver attempted to hit the victim again but missed. The video ends when the car leaves the parking lot.
Walker, who deputies said works at Manatee Charter School, was arrested when she tried to visit the victim at Blake Medical Center later that night.
A search of her vehicle revealed a purse containing 54 grams of fentanyl, 12 grams of marijuana and $1,647 in cash.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Walker first asked to retrieve her purse, and then the cash within it. When she was told no, she wrote on a piece of paper that there were also about two ounces of cocaine inside. She told deputies the cocaine belonged to her boyfriend, the victim, and that he had placed the items in her purse in an attempt to conceal them.
"This started as a domestic disturbance, and we have a lot of domestics," said sheriff's office spokesperson Dave Bristow. "It's just that this was a different kind of domestic."
The affidavit listed Walker's place of employment as Manatee Charter School. However, staff members of the school could not verify that she worked there in recent years.
Charter Schools USA did not respond to requests for verification of Walker's employment.
Manatee Charter School is a tuition-free public charter school in Manatee County serving students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The school is governed by the Southwest Charter Foundation and is a member of Charter Schools USA.
Walker is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, great bodily harm, simple battery, possession of cannabis less than 20 grams and trafficking in drugs more than 28 grams.
Jail records indicate that she is being held at the Manatee County Jail without bond.
Follow Emily Wunderlich on Twitter @EmilyWunderlich.
Comments