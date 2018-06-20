A child was found with bite marks. Now, a couple faces a first-degree murder charge.

A Lakeland couple have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of the man's 6-year-old daughter, according to the Lakeland Police Department.
The child, Honesty Curry, was found unresponsive on the floor when Lakeland police arrived at 929 Gilmore Ave. on June 12.
Honesty was taken to Lakeland Regional Health, but the severity of her internal injuries resulted in her transfer to Tampa General Hospital.
The 6-year-old suffered "crushed" skull, according to the police report. She was considered brain dead.
She also had adult bite marks on her inner thigh and bruises all over her body, police said.
Two days later, Honesty was pronounced dead.
The two adults in the apartment at the time were the girl's biological father Larry Golden Jr., 26, and his girlfriend, Breonna Wren, 21, police said. The couple's biological children — who are 1 1/2 and 3 — and a 4-year-old were also in the apartment.
At first, the couple said the child had fallen. And that once they found her unresponsive, they followed directions from first responders.
After police confronted the pair about the severity of Honesty's injuries, and the "implausibility" of a fall causing them, police said Wren admitted that she "spanked" the girl with a leather belt. Wren also said that Golden struck the child with an unknown object, sending Honesty to the floor, but she hadn't seen the extent of her injuries.
One of the other children revealed to a Childhood Protection Team that she witnessed Wren and Golden hitting Honesty.
The three other children in the house were picked up by relatives or the state Department of Children and Families, according to the Orlando Sentinel.
A search warrant the next day uncovered evidence that the apartment had been cleaned before authorities arrived. Officers also found "numerous areas of visible suspected blood" and items including a broom head and the bathtub with suspected blood.
Golden and Wren were charged with first-degree murder and aggravated manslaughter of a child. They're being held without bond at the Polk County jail.
Comments