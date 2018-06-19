'Siesta Key' star Pauly Paul arrested on marijuana charges

A cast member of the MTV reality series "Siesta Key" has been arrested on a drug possession charge.
Paul Bayne Apostolides, 26, also known as Pauly Paul on the show, was arrested near his Sarasota home Wednesday on a charge of possession more than 20 grams of marijuana. Possessing more than 20 grams in Florida is a felony.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was conducting surveillance on Apostolides, who had an active warrant for failure to appear in court for a prior drinking charge.
The deputy reported spotting Apostolides' black Mercedes around 11:50 a.m., which had an expired tag. Apostolides was also driving with a suspended license, authorities said.
The actor was pulled over at the intersection of Suncrest and Woodcrest drives for a traffic stop when the deputy told him he had a warrant for his arrest.
After smelling a strong odor of marijuana from the car, the deputy said he asked Apostolides how much he had. "Just two bags," he replied, according to the arrest report.
The marijuana weighed 27.6 grams, the sheriff's office said.
He then told the deputy that he had just purchased the drugs for $160 from an "unknown male" and said he was not planning on selling anything as it was intended for his personal use.
Apostolides posted $1,550 bond. He faces charges of marijuana possession and contempt of court, according to jail records.
Comments