Gator relocated to a habitat more suitable than a Wawa

It was business as usual at the Wawa store in Lakewood Ranch on Tuesday despite the recent removal of an unwanted customer — a two-foot alligator.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Friday the Manatee County Sheriff's Office got called to the Wawa at 14510 State Road 70 East in Lakewood Ranch to a report of an alligator inside the store after two men dropped it off. Deputies called the Fish and Wildlife Commission, which sent a trapper to the convenience store.

The alligator had been reportedly injured, but when the trapper examined the animal, it turned out that it was old injury that was already healed. The trapper determined the alligator was in good condition and relocated the gator to a "suitable habitat."

The incident is now being investigated by FWC. Anyone with any information can call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert hotline at 888-404-3922.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Nuisance alligators, usually an alligator four feet or longer and believed to pose a threat to humans, pets or property, are usually not relocated by FWC. They are not relocated, according to FWC, because it does not affect the state's "healthy" alligator population, and because relocated alligatorsoften try to return to where they were captured.

Alligators shorter than four feet long are also not considered "large enough to be dangerous unless handled, " according to FWC's Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program.