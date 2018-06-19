More than one person fired a gun during fatal bar fight, cops say

Multiple people exchanged gunfire in the gang-related shooting outside a Bradenton bar, detectives have determined.
But none of the shooters involved have come forward.
Gabriel Conde, who was killed two days shy of his 40th birthday, died in the early morning of June 10, outside the Tommy Knockers, 5627 14th St. W.
Conde, a member of the Westside Locos street gang, had been drinking at the bar with at least two other men when another group of men arrived and an argument ensued. Both groups of men took the argument outside which turned into a fight and a gun battle.
The Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit is leading the investigation and detectives have determined that there was more than one person who fired gunshots, according to spokesman Dave Bristow.
Last week the reward for information leading to an arrest in the case increased to $8,000. Since then, the sheriff's office has received additional tips in the case, which backed what detectives had already learned about the shooting, Bristow said.
Detectives are still looking to interview everyone involved in the shooting, or anyone who witnessed what happened that night.
Conde was not the first in his family to die in gang-related gunfire after a night of drinking a bar in Bradenton.
His younger brother, Samuel Conde, died Dec. 20, 2014 after being shot multiple times after drinking at an illegal backyard bar in the 3600 block of Ninth Street East in Bradenton. No one was ever charged with the younger Conde's death.
Samuel Conde was a member of the Sur 13 street gang — a rival of the Westside Locos.
