Deputies are searching for these seven suspects. Your help could lead to a reward

One person on the Manatee County Sheriff's Office featured fugitives list was arrested this week.
David Ling, 37, was arrested for violation of probation Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies are still searching for seven other suspects.
- Latrayon Johnson, 30, wanted for burglary and violation of probation.
- Kaela Bartholomew, 30, wanted for contempt of court, dealing in stolen property and obtaining money from pawn broker by fraud.
- Malik Harris, 20, wanted for domestic battery by strangulation, battery and violation of injunction.
- Ramon Zavala-Molina, 28, wanted for aggravated assault.
- Patricia Bell, 37, wanted for contempt of court and uttering a false instrument.
- Sam Cooper Jr., 57, wanted for violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance.
- Jessica Lee Hobbs, 36, wanted for dealing in stolen property and defrauding a pawn broker.
If you have any information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at 866-634-TIPS (8477) or give an eTIP at ManateeCrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $3,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
