Two Saturday morning bank burglaries may be connected, Sarasota deputies say

One person is in custody after two early Saturday morning bank robberies that may be related, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to PNC Bank, 5520 Fruitville Road, around 4:55 a.m. Saturday morning. Ryan Masco, 21, was arrested at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. Minutes later, deputies were dispatched to a nearby Bank of America, 5457 Fruitville Road, for an alarm.
Masco was charged with escape, resisting an officer with violence, and battery on an officer. He is being held without bond at the Sarasota County Jail.
An investigation is being conducted by members of the Criminal Investigations Section, a sheriff's office spokesperson said. Further information was not immediately available.
