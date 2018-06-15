Police catch cold case rape suspect. There may be more victims

Detectives struggled for decades to solve a 1986 rape case, but the St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a suspect in the case Friday morning.
Anythony Stokes, 56, is accused of forcing his way into the home of a 39-year-old woman in the early morning of Dec. 12, 1986. He claimed he had a gun and raped the victim, police say.
At the time of the incident, investigators collected and stored DNA evidence, but the case went cold. Detectives made a second effort in 2006 without success, according to police.
A third attempt to investigate the cause led to a DNA match with Stokes. He was charged with armed sexual battery and is being held on $100,000 bond at the Pinellas County jail.
Investigators believe Stokes could be connected to other cases that occurred in 1986 and 1987. Anyone with information can call St. Petersburg Police at (727) 893-7780.
