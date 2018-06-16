Inmates booked into the Manatee County jail on June 16, 2018

John Martin Langan, Contempt of court, $2,000 bond
Luis Javier Garcia, petite theft, third offence and use or possession of drug paraphernalia, $2,000 bond
Wesley Curchin White, contempt of court, $5,000 bond
Thomas Manus McCaffery, failure to leave property upon order by owner, $500 bond
Leroy Butler, battery, held without bond
Dakota Bert Bratcher, Uttering forged bills, checks, drafts or notes, $1,500 bond
Julian De La Cruz Patricio, DUI, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register motor vehicle, $740 bond
Louis Steven Perfetto, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia, $2,000 bond
Joshua Kieron Tarwoe, contempt of court, held without bond
Mark Anthony Rayburn, contempt of court, held without bond