Venice man admits to using Tumblr to search for child porn, cops say

A Venice man is facing additional child porn charges after detectives found more than 100 images of child pornography, including 15 that showed children being sexually assaulted, while examining his electronic devices.
Detectives say he was using the screen name "stepdaddypedoperv" to upload child pornography to the social network Tumblr.
Richard Kuchta, 33, was first arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of transmission of obscene material. He was released from the Sarasota County jail that evening on a $1,500 bond.
Since his arrest, detectives conducted forensic scans of his electronic devices and found the more than 100 images depicting child pornography. Kuchta was arrested again on Friday and charged with 40 counts of possession of child pornography.
Kuchta is being held at the Sarasota County jail on bonds totaling $200,000. A judge ordered that he have no contact with minor children and prohibited him from using the internet.
Detectives began to investigate Kuchta after being alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an IP address being used to upload child pornography. Tumblr reported the IP address to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after the user associated with that IP address uploaded child pornography to their social network.
On Tuesday, after obtaining a search warrant, detectives searched Kuchta's home in the 200 block of Flamingo Road in Venice, the address to which the IP address was registered.
After being read his rights by detectives, Kuchta admitted to using Tumblr to search for child erotica or child pornography, and to meet other people who share his interest, according to a probable cause affidavit. Kuchta allegedly told detectives that he has fantasies involving children and has been looking at child pornography for years.
