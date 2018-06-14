Bradenton man was released from jail. Two days later, he was back in jail

Two days after being released from jail on domestic battery charges, a Bradenton man is behind bars again — this time on charges of kidnapping, robbery, attempted sexual battery and another count of domestic battery.

James Troy Roberts, 29, was arrested Tuesday after an incident that occurred involving the victim of his previous alleged crime.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Roberts was in a car with the victim, apologizing for the offense that landed him in jail on June 9. He then started yelling at the victim, telling her it was her fault and that he was "like this."

As they neared a cemetery, Roberts pushed the victim out of the moving car. When she tried to run away, he jumped a curb while chasing her with his car.

Roberts got out of the car and tackled the victim, flipped her on her back and started to choke her. Then he dragged her by her feet back into the passenger seat of the vehicle, where he tried to pull her pants down.

He also grabbed the money the victim had in her bra.

After the victim kicked Roberts "in his privates," he hit her and bit her in the face.

He locked the passenger door and ran back to the driver's side, where he started driving erratically and threatening to crash the two into a church. After about 15 minutes, he stopped the car again, pulled her out and took off.

The victim walked home and noted that Roberts had been there, as all of his belongings were gone from the bedroom they shared.

After Roberts was released from jail the first time, he was issued a "No Contact" order against the victim, which he was charged with violating on Tuesday.

He remains in custody at the Manatee County Jail without bond.

