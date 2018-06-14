A Bradenton woman is accused of stealing $192,000 from the government. Now it wants it back.

A Bradenton woman has been indicted on a slew of charges related to defrauding the government of nearly $200,000.
Prosecutors say Roselle Fitzgerald, 54, worked as a title-closer at various law firms while receiving disability benefits from Social Security, which she was not eligible for. She is also accused of lying to the Social Security Administration about her employment, forging checks from law firms and using the identification of others in connection with the forged checks.
Fitzgerald is charged with one count of theft of government funds, two counts of making a false statement to a federal agency, seven counts of presenting counterfeit or forged securities and three counts of fraudulent use of a means of identification.
The Department of Justice is also seeking a $192,091.20 money judgment, which is the total amount of the proceeds Fitzgerald is charged with obtaining. According to the Middle District of Florida U.S. Attorney's Office, Fitzgerald could face up to 135 years in prison if convicted.
The case was investigated by the Sarasota Police Department, the Social Security Administration and the Office of the Inspector General, and will be prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Suzanne Huyler.
