Money started disappearing from this Bradenton bookstore. Deputies followed the paper trail

A Books A Million employee faces charges after surveillance video captured him pocketing money from his cash register, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
The store's loss prevention officer alerted sheriff's deputies that Roch Polit, 66, was observed making three separate transactions where he pocketed $50, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Deputies say Polit admitted to taking approximately $400 from the store at 14th Street West because he "needed money for his wife's medication." He apologized for the crime and offered to repay the money.
Polit was arrested on Tuesday and jailed with a $1,500 bond. Jail records indicate that he was released the next day.
