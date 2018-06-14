Tip from national group leads to arrest of Sarasota man on child porn charges

A national organization worked with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, leading to the arrest of a 33-year-old Venice man on charges related to child pornography.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the sheriff's office that an IP address registered to a home in the 200 block of Flamingo Road had been used to upload an image to a website containing child pornography. Investigators obtained a search warrant and were able to confirm that that Richard Kuchta lived in the home.
Kuchta was arrested Tuesday and charged with transmission of obscene material. He was released Tuesday evening after posting a $1,500 bond. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
A tip from the NCMEC also led to the June 9 arrest of another Sarasota County man. According to its website, the NCMEC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding missing children, reducing child sexual exploitation and preventing child victimization.
